Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets

Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
QUEENS, NY
NBC Sports

Phils pull out thriller in New York thanks to Vierling’s throw

NEW YORK – This was tight, edge-of-your-seat, playoff-atmosphere baseball, the kind the Phillies hope to be playing in October. Not only did the Phils gain some valuable postseason-like experience Friday night. They won a big ballgame thanks to their pitching, their defense and a couple of huge RBIs from Alec Bohm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
