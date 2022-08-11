Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Twins drop series finale with Angels, continue plunge in AL Central standings
The Twins are now tied with the White Sox for second place after a 4-2 loss to the Angels.
Walker 4 hits, 4 RBIs, powers Diamondbacks past Rockies 7-4
DENVER (AP) — Christian Walker had four hits, including a 460-foot homer, and drove in four runs, leading rookie Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 7-4 on Sunday. Walker hit two doubles along with his 27th home run. “I think if anything else, I can tone down my effort level because I don’t have to hit it 110 miles per hour for it to go out here,” he said. “Sometimes it’s just about catching it right and some spin on the ball right. I think maybe that little lower effort level makes you a little bit more efficient. I think you just when you’re not trying as hard, I think you’re a little bit more free,” he said.
thecomeback.com
Cubs coach hilariously hits player with massage gun in very sensitive spot
While Major League Baseball‘s Field of Dreams game was full of spectacle, tradition, and pageantry, that didn’t stop Chicago Cubs first base coach Mike Napoli from having a little crass fun at the expense of one of the team’s players. During the introduction of Thursday night’s game...
Bassitt, Mets blank Phils again for 17th win in 20 games
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Bassitt hurled five scoreless innings, Francisco Lindor set the franchise record for RBIs by a shortstop and the New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 Sunday for their 17th win in 20 games. Burly slugger Daniel Vogelbach homered and Mark Canha had two hits for New York, which moved 35 games over .500 for the first time since September 2006. The Mets posted their second straight shutout and kept 5 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta atop the NL East. The Mets and Braves open a four-game series in Atlanta beginning Monday. New York leads the majors with 16 shutouts. “To me, that’s the story of this series,” New York manager Buck Showalter said. “The way our guys pitched, boy, they were just solid.”
Bulls Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The next few weeks are going to be filled with trade rumors as there are still some NBA All-Stars available on the trade block. One of those players is Kevin Durant, who may have torpedoed his own trade value with the ultimatum that he recently gave to the Brooklyn Nets.
Harry Caray’s grandson Chip reacts to ‘Field of Dreams’ Game’s bizarre hologram that had Twitter buzzing
The MLB’s annual “Field of Dreams” Game has had some touching moments recently — including Ken Griffey Jr. and his dad having a catch — but Thursday’s tilt had one incredibly bizarre occurrence. Iconic Chicago Cubs announcer Harry Caray, who died in 1998, was digitally recreated on the Fox broadcast to sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch.
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bulls anxious rookie might have torn ACL
Chicago Bulls two-way player Justin Lewis sustained a knee injury. The Chicago Bulls were looking at undrafted rookie free agent Justin Lewis to be a possible backup for power forward Patrick Williams. Bad news for Lewis broke Thursday evening. Lewis has a two-way contract with the Bulls. Lewis sustained a...
Roquan Smith trade demand takes bizarre turn
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has publicly requested a trade, and this has apparently led to a very strange situation developing within the NFL. An individual claiming to represent Smith has begun calling teams to gauge potential trade interest, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. While it is unclear if Smith is aware of the development, Florio’s report implies that it is happening with the linebacker’s knowledge.
Bears LB Jack Sanborn reflects on impressive rookie debut
Preseason is a time for under-the-radar players to shine, and Bears undrafted rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn now finds himself in the spotlight. Sanborn had an impressive rookie debut in Chicago’s 19-14 victory over the Chiefs on Saturday. In fact, his plays were the ultimate difference makers in this game.
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS SIGN PAIR OF PLAYERS TO ONE-YEAR CONTRACTS
The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Friday that they've agreed to terms with defenceman Caleb Jones and forward Philipp Kurashev on one-year, one-way contracts. Jones' contract will see him earn $1.35 million for the 2022-23 season, while Kurashev will make $750,000. Both players will become restricted free agents once again next summer.
