Walker 4 hits, 4 RBIs, powers Diamondbacks past Rockies 7-4

DENVER (AP) — Christian Walker had four hits, including a 460-foot homer, and drove in four runs, leading rookie Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 7-4 on Sunday. Walker hit two doubles along with his 27th home run. “I think if anything else, I can tone down my effort level because I don’t have to hit it 110 miles per hour for it to go out here,” he said. “Sometimes it’s just about catching it right and some spin on the ball right. I think maybe that little lower effort level makes you a little bit more efficient. I think you just when you’re not trying as hard, I think you’re a little bit more free,” he said.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Bassitt, Mets blank Phils again for 17th win in 20 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Bassitt hurled five scoreless innings, Francisco Lindor set the franchise record for RBIs by a shortstop and the New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 Sunday for their 17th win in 20 games. Burly slugger Daniel Vogelbach homered and Mark Canha had two hits for New York, which moved 35 games over .500 for the first time since September 2006. The Mets posted their second straight shutout and kept 5 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta atop the NL East. The Mets and Braves open a four-game series in Atlanta beginning Monday. New York leads the majors with 16 shutouts. “To me, that’s the story of this series,” New York manager Buck Showalter said. “The way our guys pitched, boy, they were just solid.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Harry Caray’s grandson Chip reacts to ‘Field of Dreams’ Game’s bizarre hologram that had Twitter buzzing

The MLB’s annual “Field of Dreams” Game has had some touching moments recently — including Ken Griffey Jr. and his dad having a catch — but Thursday’s tilt had one incredibly bizarre occurrence. Iconic Chicago Cubs announcer Harry Caray, who died in 1998, was digitally recreated on the Fox broadcast to sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bulls anxious rookie might have torn ACL

Chicago Bulls two-way player Justin Lewis sustained a knee injury. The Chicago Bulls were looking at undrafted rookie free agent Justin Lewis to be a possible backup for power forward Patrick Williams. Bad news for Lewis broke Thursday evening. Lewis has a two-way contract with the Bulls. Lewis sustained a...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Roquan Smith trade demand takes bizarre turn

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has publicly requested a trade, and this has apparently led to a very strange situation developing within the NFL. An individual claiming to represent Smith has begun calling teams to gauge potential trade interest, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. While it is unclear if Smith is aware of the development, Florio’s report implies that it is happening with the linebacker’s knowledge.
NFL
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS SIGN PAIR OF PLAYERS TO ONE-YEAR CONTRACTS

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Friday that they've agreed to terms with defenceman Caleb Jones and forward Philipp Kurashev on one-year, one-way contracts. Jones' contract will see him earn $1.35 million for the 2022-23 season, while Kurashev will make $750,000. Both players will become restricted free agents once again next summer.
