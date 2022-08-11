DENVER (AP) — Christian Walker had four hits, including a 460-foot homer, and drove in four runs, leading rookie Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 7-4 on Sunday. Walker hit two doubles along with his 27th home run. “I think if anything else, I can tone down my effort level because I don’t have to hit it 110 miles per hour for it to go out here,” he said. “Sometimes it’s just about catching it right and some spin on the ball right. I think maybe that little lower effort level makes you a little bit more efficient. I think you just when you’re not trying as hard, I think you’re a little bit more free,” he said.

DENVER, CO ・ 21 MINUTES AGO