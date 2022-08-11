OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
03-08-15-43-46, Lucky Ball: 6
(three, eight, fifteen, forty-three, forty-six; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
6-2-5
(six, two, five)
Pick 3 Midday
2-1-8
(two, one, eight)
Pick 4 Evening
7-4-3-8
(seven, four, three, eight)
Pick 4 Midday
5-4-2-0
(five, four, two, zero)
Pick 5 Evening
5-3-2-4-3
(five, three, two, four, three)
Pick 5 Midday
2-4-6-8-1
(two, four, six, eight, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
Rolling Cash 5
01-12-20-33-39
(one, twelve, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
