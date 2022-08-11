Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
AT&T Phone Outage Left Many Without Working Land Line Service
Phone service is restored for a hospital, courthouse and even 911 dispatch after an AT&T outage left them without working land lines for hours. The customers impacted said that AT&T told them it was a fiber optic cut on a line that led to the outages in Bixby, Bartlesville and Okmulgee.
KTUL
Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several fire departments worked to extinguished a fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home near 65th West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., and the smoke could be seen from Interstate 44 to the east.
news9.com
Phone Services For Bartlesville Hospital Restored
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - Phone services have been restored to parts of Bartlesville after an AT&T Fiber was cut on Thursday. According to Ascension St John Jane Philips, services have now been restored to the hospital and AMG Clinics in Bartlesville.
Spavinaw man in critical condition after Tulsa collision
TULSA, Okla. — A 32-year-old Spavinaw man is in critical condition after a collision in east Tulsa on Saturday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash took place on I-44 westbound just west of 145th E Avenue and involved three vehicles:. A Toyota Corolla, driven with Dena...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP
Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
Man wanted for armed carjacking in Tulsa was arrested in Claremore
TULSA, Okla. — Claremore police arrested 29-year-old Tyriest Martin for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony. Police told FOX23 that Martin stole the car in Tulsa. Tulsa Police Robbery Lt. Justin Ritter explained that Martin carjacked an 18-year-old...
Tulsa man dead after rollover on US-412 Friday night
TULSA, Okla. — On Friday night, a 60-year-old man from Tulsa was killed in a crash near US-412 and 65th W Ave, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Mark Hopkins (SIC) was traveling east on US-412 at a high rate of speed and departed the roadway for an unknown reason.
kswo.com
Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek
BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County deputy and a second person have been shot at a home between Bridge Creek and Blanchard. The incident started earlier on Friday when the deputy was at the home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Wagoner receives $7 million federal transportation grant
WAGONER, Okla. — The City of Wagoner received a federal transportation grant that will held improve traffic flow and enhance safety, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced this week. The $7 million grant will help fund a multi-use path, build a sidewalk, street curbs and a side path, and...
City of Bartlesville seeks to fill several police officer positions
The City of Bartlesville is looking for applicants to join the police department. Police Chief Tracy Roles said in a press release two people were hired recently to begin filling the eight open positions with the department created by the City Council during the budgeting process for Fiscal Year 2022-23, which began July 1.
Union 8th Grade Center introduces new cell phone policy
TULSA, Okla. — Union 8th grade students will start a new school year with a stricter approach to cell phone use in class. The new policy asks students to turn their phone off completely “from the first bell to the last bell of the school day.”. School officials...
Tulsa police seeking public’s help in latest homicide
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in east Tulsa after a homeless man was found dead. The man was found beside a bus stop near a Sonic located on the corner of 11th and Garnett early Saturday. Tulsa police said they spoke to several witnesses, some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
QuikTrip opens new checkout free location in BOK Tower
TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip has opened a new checkout free location in the BOK Tower at One Williams Center. The downtown Tulsa location is the first QuikTrip to use Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, which offers a checkout-free experience for shoppers, QuikTrip announced. “Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology...
Man points gun at driver after crash, police say
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after police say his was involved in a crash, then got out of his car and pointed a gun at the driver who he crashed into. Randy Gene Ray is facing several charges including assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and hit and run, according to jail records.
KTUL
Pride flags vandalized in Tulsa neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa neighborhood has been victimized by acts of vandalism that seemingly targeted a specific group. A pair of next-door neighbors on Brookside had their pride flags torn down on back-to-back nights. Bill Francisco, 91, told NewsChannel 8 he’s thought twice about leaving his pride...
2 Injured In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash
Tulsa police are investigating after a man and a woman were injured when a motorcycle hit a curb early Thursday morning. According to Tulsa police, the crash happened near East 51st Street and Sheridan Road. Police say the two had just left a club near East 51st Street and Memorial...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Arrest Man In “Largest Fentanyl Bust In Department History”
Tulsa police arrested a man in what they call "the largest Fentanyl bust in department history." The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said the arrest comes as the state sees spikes in overdoses of Fentanyl. The OBN said drug-traffickers are trying to take advantage of Oklahoma's Opioid crisis, which has led...
news9.com
Tulsa Plans To Use Grant To Build Trails Along Arkansas River
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa has received $16 million to build out trails along the Arkansas River. News on 6's McKenzie Gladney joins us live with what people can expect.
Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant
TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Firing Shots At Tulsa Home Arrested
Tulsa Police say a man is in custody on Friday morning accused of firing several gunshots at a house before trying to break into another. Police say officers were called to the scene near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. Investigators say Cale...
Comments / 1