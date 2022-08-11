ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bixby, OK

AT&T Phone Outage Left Many Without Working Land Line Service

Phone service is restored for a hospital, courthouse and even 911 dispatch after an AT&T outage left them without working land lines for hours. The customers impacted said that AT&T told them it was a fiber optic cut on a line that led to the outages in Bixby, Bartlesville and Okmulgee.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several fire departments worked to extinguished a fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home near 65th West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., and the smoke could be seen from Interstate 44 to the east.
TULSA, OK
Phone Services For Bartlesville Hospital Restored

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - Phone services have been restored to parts of Bartlesville after an AT&T Fiber was cut on Thursday. According to Ascension St John Jane Philips, services have now been restored to the hospital and AMG Clinics in Bartlesville.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP

Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
TULSA, OK
Man wanted for armed carjacking in Tulsa was arrested in Claremore

TULSA, Okla. — Claremore police arrested 29-year-old Tyriest Martin for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony. Police told FOX23 that Martin stole the car in Tulsa. Tulsa Police Robbery Lt. Justin Ritter explained that Martin carjacked an 18-year-old...
CLAREMORE, OK
Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek

BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County deputy and a second person have been shot at a home between Bridge Creek and Blanchard. The incident started earlier on Friday when the deputy was at the home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
QuikTrip opens new checkout free location in BOK Tower

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip has opened a new checkout free location in the BOK Tower at One Williams Center. The downtown Tulsa location is the first QuikTrip to use Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, which offers a checkout-free experience for shoppers, QuikTrip announced. “Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology...
TULSA, OK
Man points gun at driver after crash, police say

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after police say his was involved in a crash, then got out of his car and pointed a gun at the driver who he crashed into. Randy Gene Ray is facing several charges including assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and hit and run, according to jail records.
TULSA, OK
Pride flags vandalized in Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa neighborhood has been victimized by acts of vandalism that seemingly targeted a specific group. A pair of next-door neighbors on Brookside had their pride flags torn down on back-to-back nights. Bill Francisco, 91, told NewsChannel 8 he’s thought twice about leaving his pride...
TULSA, OK
2 Injured In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash

Tulsa police are investigating after a man and a woman were injured when a motorcycle hit a curb early Thursday morning. According to Tulsa police, the crash happened near East 51st Street and Sheridan Road. Police say the two had just left a club near East 51st Street and Memorial...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Police Arrest Man In “Largest Fentanyl Bust In Department History”

Tulsa police arrested a man in what they call "the largest Fentanyl bust in department history." The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said the arrest comes as the state sees spikes in overdoses of Fentanyl. The OBN said drug-traffickers are trying to take advantage of Oklahoma's Opioid crisis, which has led...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
TULSA, OK
Man Accused Of Firing Shots At Tulsa Home Arrested

Tulsa Police say a man is in custody on Friday morning accused of firing several gunshots at a house before trying to break into another. Police say officers were called to the scene near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. Investigators say Cale...
TULSA, OK

