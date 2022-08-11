Read full article on original website
3 injured, cars, home, struck in Winston-Salem shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were injured following a shooting on Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Atrium Baptist Medical Center where they discovered three gunshot victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say that the three victims were shot on the 2500 block of […]
VIDEO: Fire destroys North Carolina home being remodeled to house young adults leaving foster care
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem home being refurbished to house young adults leaving foster care went up in flames early Sunday morning, fire officials said. Video shows crews attempting to put out the blaze about 3:15 a.m. after it had already engulfed the house on Patterson Avenue. A person with The Habitat Homeless Veterans […]
About 100 NC A&T State freshmen moving into hotel to start school year
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Excitement was in the air as college freshmen started to move in at North Carolina A&T State University. Thousands of students and their families hauled in carloads of items to set up their rooms in residence halls Saturday. For hours, the area was busy with traffic as new students and their […]
Guilford County students will still have free city bus access for 2022-2023
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Greensboro Transit Agency said Guilford County Schools students will still be able to ride city buses for free for the 2022-2023 school year. GTA announced Friday it will continue its partnership with the school system. GTA said free city bus access will be available for...
WXII 12
3 people injured after shooting on Urban Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three men are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night on Urban Street, according to a news release from police. Winston-Salem police arrived at Atrium Baptist Medical Center just before 9:30 p.m. to find the gunshot victims as they were being treated for non life-threatening injuries. Officers determined the shooting happened on Urban Street, between East Brookline Street and Goldfloss Street.
Winston-Salem shooting leaves three with injuries
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police got a call Saturday, around 9:30 p.m. after three people arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The three people shot have non-life threatening injuries. Investigators said they learned the shooting took place on Urban street. Police found evidence that multiple gunshots were...
Burlington man gets in high-speed chase with deputies, police while an infant was in the car
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man is facing numerous charges after leading police and deputies in a high-speed chase with an infant in his vehicle on Friday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:10 p.m. on Friday night, Elon police requested assistance from Alamance County deputies as they were engaged in a […]
Armed robbery at Tobacco Vape store on Holly Hill Ln. in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police said the call came in on Saturday around 8:30 that night. Investigators said Jarod Jordan Hart Moyer, 30, robbed Tobacco Vape on Holly Hill Lane at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed about of money and merchandise. Police said there was an employee in there...
wfdd.org
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools awarded grant to locate absent students
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has been awarded a $382,300 grant from the state to identify and locate students who haven’t been showing up to class. In the beginning weeks of the last school year, there were 531 students that could not be located or accounted for in the district. When students are unable to be found within the first 20 days, they’re considered a dropout and reported to the state.
WXII 12
Back to school: How area districts are making changes to keep schools safe
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s almost time for kids to head back to school. As students are getting ready, so are schools and many in the Piedmont Triad area are making safety improvements. Three large districts in our area, Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Alamance/Burlington Schools and Guilford County Schools...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem landfill catches on fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters battled a fire at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility Friday night. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. The Winston-Salem fire department was called to the landfill in the 300 block of W. Hanes Mill Road at 10:24 p.m., according to the fire department spokesperson.
Winston-Salem men help communities affected by Kentucky floods
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Winston Salem natives are taking the phrase “helping thy neighbor” to new heights. Paul Simos and Shannon Henson have packed up a trailer and pick-up truck full of equipment, personal supplies and food and traveled nearly four hours to Mayking Kentucky to help communities that have been affected by […]
Winston-Salem police investigating after gunshot victim dropped off at area hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in Winston-Salem. According to police, they were called to a local hospital around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday after a gunshot wound victim was dropped off. Officers determined that the shooting happened at the intersection of Old Greensboro Road and Barbara Jane […]
wfmynews2.com
Community holds memorial ride for Short family ahead of 20th anniversary of killings
Monday marks 20 years since Mike and Mary Short were found shot to death in their Virginia home. Their daughter's body was found weeks later in Rockingham County.
Armed robbery in Burlington, convicted felon charged
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man is facing robbery charges following an armed robbery of a business on Saturday night, according to the Burlington Police Department. At 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Tobacco Vape on 156 Holly Hill Lane after getting reports of an armed robbery at the store. Investigators say that […]
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools adopts new standard response protocol
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School is right around the corner for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools students. On Thursday district administrators and first responders came together for an all-day training. They will use the standard response protocol this year. It's all about communication and messaging. The "I Love u Guys" Foundation...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro business owners put on shoe drive for kids
Supplies aren't the only items kids need heading back to school. A group of Greensboro business owners are helping students put their best foot forward.
wallstreetwindow.com
Assistant County Manager For Rockingham County, North Carolina Takes Next Step in Career
Rockingham County announces Paul Murray’s move to Catawba County. Wentworth, NC (August 12, 2022) – Rockingham County Government sends its warmest wishes to Assistant County Manager, Paul Murray, as he takes the next step in his career. Murray has accepted the Assistant County Manager position in Catawba County where he will work with County Manager Mary Furtado and Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander. He is expected to begin this new role at the end of August.
Guilford County's funding from the American Rescue Plan Act explained
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Federal COVID relief money from the American Rescue Plan Act is still being distributed across the country. Guilford County received more than $100 million dollars to support everything from recruiting more foster parents to equipping fire EMS workers with the tools they need. Guilford County...
Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad. The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
