ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

3 injured, cars, home, struck in Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were injured following a shooting on Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Atrium Baptist Medical Center where they discovered three gunshot victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say that the three victims were shot on the 2500 block of […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Supply, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
WXII 12

3 people injured after shooting on Urban Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three men are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night on Urban Street, according to a news release from police. Winston-Salem police arrived at Atrium Baptist Medical Center just before 9:30 p.m. to find the gunshot victims as they were being treated for non life-threatening injuries. Officers determined the shooting happened on Urban Street, between East Brookline Street and Goldfloss Street.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem shooting leaves three with injuries

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police got a call Saturday, around 9:30 p.m. after three people arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The three people shot have non-life threatening injuries. Investigators said they learned the shooting took place on Urban street. Police found evidence that multiple gunshots were...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Foundation#School Supplies#High School#Easton Elementary School
wfdd.org

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools awarded grant to locate absent students

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has been awarded a $382,300 grant from the state to identify and locate students who haven’t been showing up to class. In the beginning weeks of the last school year, there were 531 students that could not be located or accounted for in the district. When students are unable to be found within the first 20 days, they’re considered a dropout and reported to the state.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem landfill catches on fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters battled a fire at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility Friday night. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. The Winston-Salem fire department was called to the landfill in the 300 block of W. Hanes Mill Road at 10:24 p.m., according to the fire department spokesperson.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem men help communities affected by Kentucky floods

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Winston Salem natives are taking the phrase “helping thy neighbor” to new heights.   Paul Simos and Shannon Henson have packed up a trailer and pick-up truck full of equipment, personal supplies and food and traveled nearly four hours to Mayking Kentucky to help communities that have been affected by […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX8 News

Armed robbery in Burlington, convicted felon charged

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man is facing robbery charges following an armed robbery of a business on Saturday night, according to the Burlington Police Department. At 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Tobacco Vape on 156 Holly Hill Lane after getting reports of an armed robbery at the store. Investigators say that […]
BURLINGTON, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Assistant County Manager For Rockingham County, North Carolina Takes Next Step in Career

Rockingham County announces Paul Murray’s move to Catawba County. Wentworth, NC (August 12, 2022) – Rockingham County Government sends its warmest wishes to Assistant County Manager, Paul Murray, as he takes the next step in his career. Murray has accepted the Assistant County Manager position in Catawba County where he will work with County Manager Mary Furtado and Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander. He is expected to begin this new role at the end of August.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad.  The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy