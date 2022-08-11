Tucker Davidson pitched six innings of four-hit ball for his first Angels win, Luis Rengifo had a two-run double and Los Angeles won back-to-back series for the first time in three months with a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.Shohei Ohtani had an RBI single for the Angels, who have won five of six overall. Los Angeles hadn't won consecutive series since mid-May, when its freefall began from first place in the AL West to what's almost certain to be an eighth consecutive nonplayoff season.Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Twins, who...

