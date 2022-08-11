Read full article on original website
WATCH: Top highlights from Bucs' preseason opener vs. Dolphins
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped their preseason opener Saturday night against the Miami Dolphins, missing a last-second field goal that sealed a 26-24 defeat. Even in a losing effort, the Bucs made some big plays on both sides of the ball throughout the game. Here are Tampa Bay’s best highlights...
Texans QB Jeff Driskel credits WR Chad Beebe for heads-up fair catch to setup game-winning drive
Jeff Driskel may have blown the game with his third interception with 4:10 to go, but the Houston Texans defense got the ball back. With 2:15 left in the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints Aug. 13 at NRG Stadium, the Texans had a shot to give new coach Lovie Smith his first win ever, even if it was in an exhibition contest.
Davidson earns 1st Angels win, beats slumping Twins 4-2
Tucker Davidson pitched six innings of four-hit ball for his first Angels win, Luis Rengifo had a two-run double and Los Angeles won back-to-back series for the first time in three months with a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.Shohei Ohtani had an RBI single for the Angels, who have won five of six overall. Los Angeles hadn't won consecutive series since mid-May, when its freefall began from first place in the AL West to what's almost certain to be an eighth consecutive nonplayoff season.Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Twins, who...
