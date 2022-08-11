ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, IA

Kim Carson

Kimberly Ann Carson, daughter of Paul Gene Gaumer and Janice Kay (Davenport) Gaumer was born October 13, 1960 in Des Moines, Iowa and passed from this life Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Clarke County Hospital at 61 years of age. Kim received her education at Clarke Community High School graduating...
DES MOINES, IA
Marie Jones

Harriet Marie Jones, daughter of Phillip Bernard James and Hattie Faye Sumner James, was born February 21, 1930, in Hopeville, Iowa and passed from this life Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 92 years of age. Marie received her early education in Hopeville, Iowa and later attended Murray High School, graduating...
OSCEOLA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Investigate Single Vehicle Accident

(Creston) A juvenile driver escaped injury in a single vehicle accident. Creston police say the accident happened at around 7:30pm on Friday at Casey’s General Store in Creston. A 14-year-old female driving a 2014 Dodge Durango was entering a parked position facing east when she hit the front passenger...
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Van Meter man survived being run over by a tractor

VAN METER, Iowa — "When the wheel ran over my head, I told my wife goodbye," said Dan Hedden, run over by a tractor. His wife was not there but he wanted those to be his last words. Last Thursday, Hedden was walking beside his tractor and could not...
VAN METER, IA
Western Iowa Today

DNR officials examine small fish kills in Southwest Iowa

(Area) Minor fish kill events have been reported at both Littlefield Lake and the Greenfield City Reservoir. Weather conditions are largely to blame. Bryan Hayes, DNR Fisheries Biologist, explains water temperatures have been between 82-85 degrees at the surface. This concentrates nutrients. “Just sets us up to grow a lot of algae and turn these lakes greener than normal…With algae or water that’s kind of green, you get wide fluctuations in dissolved oxygen.”
GREENFIELD, IA
KCCI.com

Iowans to build a house in just 9 days at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity's on-site home build has returned to the Iowa State Fair. They've been working hard on a new home for a Des Moines family since the fair began. It's the first home build they've done on the fairgrounds since 2005. Director of construction...
DES MOINES, IA
livability.com

10 Things You Need to Know About Living in Marshalltown

Discover what makes this thriving small town so special. Tired of the big city? Looking for a small town to settle down in and raise a family? It may be time to consider this quaint gem in the middle of Iowa. Check out these 10 things you need to know about working and living in Marshalltown.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly

People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Eastside Night tradition highlights Iowa State Fair’s second day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s most beloved yearly tradition reached day two on Friday, and there’s reason to believe the first weekend day was the Iowa State Fair’s true kickoff. Day two is typically when the fair experiences six-digit attendance for the first time, as more than 104,000 people passed through the gates during day […]
IOWA STATE
speedsport.com

An Emotional, Family Moment For Austin McCarl

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Austin McCarl wasn’t entirely sure why his father, Terry, ran up to his car full of emotion as he exited the track following a fourth-place effort in Thursday night’s preliminary feature for the 61st Knoxville Nationals. Once he learned the reason, Austin couldn’t hold...
KNOXVILLE, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Falls Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash

(Des Moines, IA) -- A man hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend in Des Moines has died. Police say 26-year-old Bryton Tichy of Cedar Falls lost control of his motorcycle around 3:30 Saturday morning, near 2nd Avenue and Laurel Street, north of downtown Des Moines. He died at MercyOne Hospital last night.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist in critical condition after early morning crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an early morning crash in Des Moines. The crash happened right across from Lauridsen Skatepark at 2nd Avenue and School Street around 2:00 Sunday morning. . Des Moines police say evidence at the scene indicates the motorcyclist was speeding,...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair day two filled with giant pumpkins, animals

DES MOINES, Iowa — On day two at the Iowa State Fair it was all about the competitions. In the Champion Suffolk Ram competition the judge had specific characteristics he was looking for in each class.  Likewise at the Chicken Barn the judge had specific expectations on what each bird should look like, for example […]
DES MOINES, IA

