KETV.com
West Des Moines PD investigating barricade situation inside church, linked to an Omaha homicide
WINTERSET, Iowa — West Des Moines police confirmed Sunday that a suspect in an Omaha homicide has barricaded themselves inside a church in Winterset, Iowa. According to WDM PD, police chased the vehicle to St. Paul Lutheran Church on North 8th Street. Officials said they are currently negotiating with...
osceolaiowa.com
Kim Carson
Kimberly Ann Carson, daughter of Paul Gene Gaumer and Janice Kay (Davenport) Gaumer was born October 13, 1960 in Des Moines, Iowa and passed from this life Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Clarke County Hospital at 61 years of age. Kim received her education at Clarke Community High School graduating...
Suspect barricades himself inside Iowa church after police pursuit
WINTERSET, Iowa — A man suspected to be involved in a homicide barricaded himself inside a Winterset church Sunday morning. West Des Moines Police said they located a vehicle with a person wanted for a homicide in the Omaha area. The man led police on a pursuit that led to the St. Paul Lutheran Church […]
osceolaiowa.com
Marie Jones
Harriet Marie Jones, daughter of Phillip Bernard James and Hattie Faye Sumner James, was born February 21, 1930, in Hopeville, Iowa and passed from this life Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 92 years of age. Marie received her early education in Hopeville, Iowa and later attended Murray High School, graduating...
Neighbors provide parking to Iowa State Fair visitors
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the oldest traditions of the Iowa State Fair happens before you even go through the gate. You may have seen people standing, waving you down with a pool noodle, encouraging you to park in their driveway. Local 5 spoke with a few of...
Creston Police Investigate Single Vehicle Accident
(Creston) A juvenile driver escaped injury in a single vehicle accident. Creston police say the accident happened at around 7:30pm on Friday at Casey’s General Store in Creston. A 14-year-old female driving a 2014 Dodge Durango was entering a parked position facing east when she hit the front passenger...
KCCI.com
Van Meter man survived being run over by a tractor
VAN METER, Iowa — "When the wheel ran over my head, I told my wife goodbye," said Dan Hedden, run over by a tractor. His wife was not there but he wanted those to be his last words. Last Thursday, Hedden was walking beside his tractor and could not...
DNR officials examine small fish kills in Southwest Iowa
(Area) Minor fish kill events have been reported at both Littlefield Lake and the Greenfield City Reservoir. Weather conditions are largely to blame. Bryan Hayes, DNR Fisheries Biologist, explains water temperatures have been between 82-85 degrees at the surface. This concentrates nutrients. “Just sets us up to grow a lot of algae and turn these lakes greener than normal…With algae or water that’s kind of green, you get wide fluctuations in dissolved oxygen.”
College Students: Beware When Renting In Ames, Iowa City, And Cedar Falls
(UNDATED) — Monday, August 22nd is the first day of class for students at Iowa, Iowa State, and U-N-I — and college students who are looking for apartments for the school year should be careful not to get scammed. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says crooks are making fake...
KCCI.com
Iowans to build a house in just 9 days at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity's on-site home build has returned to the Iowa State Fair. They've been working hard on a new home for a Des Moines family since the fair began. It's the first home build they've done on the fairgrounds since 2005. Director of construction...
livability.com
10 Things You Need to Know About Living in Marshalltown
Discover what makes this thriving small town so special. Tired of the big city? Looking for a small town to settle down in and raise a family? It may be time to consider this quaint gem in the middle of Iowa. Check out these 10 things you need to know about working and living in Marshalltown.
Beloved sea lion at Iowa zoo passes away
A beloved crowd favorite, Addy the sea lion, has passed away, the Blank Park Zoo announced on Thursday.
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Police: West Des Moines man left children in a hot car for over an hour while he shopped
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A man who left his kids in a hot car for over an hour while he shopped at a Hy-Vee store has been charged. Twenty-five-year-old Hassan Abdikadir Mohamed, of West Des Moines, is charged with two counts of child endangerment. According to court records, he...
Iowa State Fair Fan Favorite Ride Temporarily Shut Down After Kid Gets Hurt
The Iowa State Fair kicked off yesterday but it didn't go without a hitch. The giant slide ride at the fair was shut down for part of the day yesterday after some riders were hurt on it. KCCI reports that the kids were hurt when they were coming off the...
Eastside Night tradition highlights Iowa State Fair’s second day
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s most beloved yearly tradition reached day two on Friday, and there’s reason to believe the first weekend day was the Iowa State Fair’s true kickoff. Day two is typically when the fair experiences six-digit attendance for the first time, as more than 104,000 people passed through the gates during day […]
speedsport.com
An Emotional, Family Moment For Austin McCarl
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Austin McCarl wasn’t entirely sure why his father, Terry, ran up to his car full of emotion as he exited the track following a fourth-place effort in Thursday night’s preliminary feature for the 61st Knoxville Nationals. Once he learned the reason, Austin couldn’t hold...
iheart.com
Cedar Falls Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash
(Des Moines, IA) -- A man hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend in Des Moines has died. Police say 26-year-old Bryton Tichy of Cedar Falls lost control of his motorcycle around 3:30 Saturday morning, near 2nd Avenue and Laurel Street, north of downtown Des Moines. He died at MercyOne Hospital last night.
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after early morning crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an early morning crash in Des Moines. The crash happened right across from Lauridsen Skatepark at 2nd Avenue and School Street around 2:00 Sunday morning. . Des Moines police say evidence at the scene indicates the motorcyclist was speeding,...
Iowa State Fair day two filled with giant pumpkins, animals
DES MOINES, Iowa — On day two at the Iowa State Fair it was all about the competitions. In the Champion Suffolk Ram competition the judge had specific characteristics he was looking for in each class. Likewise at the Chicken Barn the judge had specific expectations on what each bird should look like, for example […]
