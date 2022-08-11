Five Points MARTA station to get $25 million overhaul

ATLANTA — Big improvements are coming to the Five Points MARTA station.

Sen Jon Ossoff, Sen. Raphael Warnock and Rep. Nikema Williams just announced a $25 million overhaul of the station, which is part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

“The more easily Georgians can get from place to place, the more they thrive, and the more our communities and economy thrive,” Warnock said.

The goal is to enhance passenger experience and safety.

“Five Points MARTA station is one of our most essential pieces of infrastructure, linking communities throughout the Fifth Congressional District and beyond. Money from this grant, along with the additional $1.4 billion in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law coming to Georgia for public transportation, will help MARTA continue to be a driver of equity and opportunity for everyone in Atlanta, no matter their ZIP Code or bank account,” Williams said.

The project includes improving the bus bays, revitalizing the station plaza and bringing new life to the public spaces around the station.

