A family vacation outing in late July on Table Rock Lake changed the lives of a woman and a man she had never met. As reported by the Branson Tri-Lakes News on July 24, at 4:55 p.m. Glenn Trust, a Highlandville man was airlifted to Cox South Hospital in Springfield after he jumped from a boat into the lake and did not resurface for some time. The details of the incident show the power of heroism and kindness from a stranger. Britanni Gilmore of Kansas was on the lake with her family, when they noticed a boat with passengers in distress.

HIGHLANDVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO