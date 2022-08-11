ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson West, MO

KYTV

PICTURES: Thousands pack Birthplace of Route 66 Festival on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Classic cars lined the streets Saturday at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in downtown Springfield. Thousands walked the streets to view the cars, check out vendors and watch live entertainment. The festival’s three-day run ends Saturday. Check out the sights from Saturday. To report...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returns to the Mother Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival, after a two-year hiatus, returned to ‘The Mother Road.’. Cara Scott, one of the event organizers, says it takes an army, time, and a lot of elbow grease to put together an event like this, but it’s all worth it. Small businesses in Springfield and nationwide have been struggling since the pandemic. Scott says this is a welcomed opportunity for those businesses to get a much-needed stimulus. Now this applies to vendors and surrounding businesses in downtown Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out these weekend events around the Ozarks. Get ready for some end-of-summer fun at the Baker Creek August Festival Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Local vendors will be selling crafts, plants, food, and more. Live entertainment, featured speakers, and greenhouse tours will also be available to enjoy. Admission is free.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Rare bird spotted at Springfield’s Conservation Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers spotted a rare bird at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The bird is a limpkin. The bird is known to fly as far north of the coastal areas of Florida. Francis Sckalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says this is only the eighth...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

5 things to do in Northeast Springfield — your neighborhood guide

How well do you know your community? We help you to explore with our neighborhood guide, a series highlighting five places with something fun to do, see, eat or drink in a pocket of Springfield or neighboring metro town. Last time, we visited Southeast Springfield. This time we explore the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Vacationing hero saves man’s life

A family vacation outing in late July on Table Rock Lake changed the lives of a woman and a man she had never met. As reported by the Branson Tri-Lakes News on July 24, at 4:55 p.m. Glenn Trust, a Highlandville man was airlifted to Cox South Hospital in Springfield after he jumped from a boat into the lake and did not resurface for some time. The details of the incident show the power of heroism and kindness from a stranger. Britanni Gilmore of Kansas was on the lake with her family, when they noticed a boat with passengers in distress.
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

New fountain at Springfield Botanical Gardens dedicated to memory of generous MSU professor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Park-goers in Springfield can look forward to a new fountain at the Botanical Gardens, dedicated to a former MSU professor with a generous history.  The Springfield-Greene County Park Board held a dedication ceremony for the Thomas J. Kachel Fountain this Friday, August 12 in Nathanael Greene/ Close Memorial Park. The ceremony was hosted […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Halltown, Mo. man dies in crash in Lawrence County Sunday morning

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Halltown died after a rollover crash in Lawrence County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route O, two miles south of Halltown. Investigators say the crash happened when 72-year-old Edward Griffin’s 2006 Honda Goldwing Trike traveled off...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Back-to-School: You may qualify for free or lower cost internet

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The school year is just around the corner, and local organizations in Springfield are stepping up to ensure you have what you need. Saturday, the Springfield Dream Center held a back-to-school carnival to help out families in the area. “We have a back to school outfits...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Central High teen goes viral for massive mural on Jefferson Avenue

A whale is swimming on Jefferson Avenue, thanks to Central High School senior Sophie Bryan. Drivers can see the creature when passing at the intersection of Jefferson and Glenwood Street, painted on a wooden privacy fence. The mural, which is not yet completed, is the culmination of weeks of work by Sophie, between the recent days of rain and 100-degree-plus temperatures.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

