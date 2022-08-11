Read full article on original website
Driver injured in crash while avoiding oncoming vehicle that was passing
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A driver was injured Saturday, Aug. 13, when he crashed while avoiding an oncoming passing vehicle, sheriff’s deputies said. The driver, a 57-year-old Grant man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after his 2007 Honda Civil rolled over several times. The crash...
Ann Arbor to Traverse City Railway Project Receives Over $2 Million in Grants for Phase II Study
The Northern Michigan Passenger Railway Project to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, and even Petoskey, got a huge boost in funds. “There is a $1 million allocation in the state’s budget that was made a few weeks ago, and so that goes through MDOT,” said Groundworks Center for Resilient Communities Transportation Program Manager Carolyn Ulstad. “Just this week, we found out that we were successful in partnership with the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority that we received, and were awarded, the $1.3 million to continue the work as well.”
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Mastodon bones unearthed during construction project in West Michigan (PICTURES, VIDEO)
Multiple bones were unearthed from the area. University of Michigan researchers determined they belonged to a mastodon, most likely a male who passed away between the age of 12 and 20, according to multiple sources.
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on Aug. 13.
Third Longest Bridge in Michigan Planned for Traverse City
I wrote a post recently about Traverse City being tops on the list for most affordable place to retire. And yes we're talking about the entire United States. Traverse City is the best place to live when you want to hang up your working days and focus on your golden years.
Truckload of cherries spilled after Northern Michigan crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A truckload of cherries ended up all over a Northern Michigan roadway after a crash Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police say a car collided with a truck hauling a load of cherries at the intersection of M-37 and West 30 Road in a rural area of Wexford County just west of Cadillac.
$100 million bridge planned for Traverse City would be third longest in state
GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A proposed $100 million bridge near Traverse City would be the third longest in the state. Crossing the Boardman River south of Traverse City, the 2,000-foot bridge would span between Hartman and Hammond roads in Garfield Township, The Ticker reports. It would be the third longest bridge in Michigan (excluding international crossings) after the Mackinac Bridge (26,372 feet) and the Zilwaukee Bridge (8,085 feet) in Saginaw County.
Mastodon bones unearthed in Kent City
KENT CITY, Mich. — Road crews stumbled upon a major find in Kent City this week!. A set of mastodon bones were unearthed near an intersection along 22 Mile Road, according to Ken Yonker with the Kent County Drain Commission. Yonker tells FOX 17 contractors initially believed they had...
Catching crappie at Fisherman’s Landing
Jessica Liddle of Muskegon, formerly of Roscommon, holds a crappie she caught at Fisherman’s Landing in early July. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online. We are also a full-service commercial design and printing house. Our...
Have you seen this driver? Newaygo police looking for motorcyclist who rode away from officers
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Newaygo Police are asking for the public's help finding a driver on a motorcycle they attempted to pull over, officers say. The person was driving eastbound on Croton Drive near the east city limits. When officers tried to stop the person, they sped away. Police...
2 hospitalized after fire at church shelter in Muskegon
At least two people were taken to the hospital after a fire that broke out at a Muskegon church's men's facility Saturday morning.
Crews battle fire at Men’s Shelter in Muskegon; cause undetermined
The Muskegon Police Department says investigators are trying to figure out what caused a structure fire Saturday morning.
Cadillac Businesses Closing, Scaling Back with Common Factor Staffing Shortages
One business closing permanently, one business closing indefinitely in Cadillac. Within one week, Hermann’s Café announced they would be closing for the season, Raven Social said they would be suspending their lunch hours and adding to their dinner hours and Long Road Distillery is closing their Cadillac location permanently.
See crowded field of candidates running for school boards in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI – There’s a crowded field of candidates running for school board races in Kent County. Twenty-one public school districts and two community colleges in Kent County will have seats opening up on their governing school boards by the end of this year, and almost all of the races for those open seats are contested.
Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
Honeymoon Heartache and Wedding Dress Drama: Bride’s Dress Stolen in Traverse City
A downstate bride honeymooning in northern Michigan says the celebration hit a snag when someone stole her wedding dress. Fay Wilusz and her new husband Chris have no doubt been through a lot together. “We were friends for 11 years and we decided to start dating. And it worked out!”
Pabst Blue Ribbon opens '80s-themed motel in Traverse City
Paying tribute to simpler times has been a go-to playbook for brands, whose campaigns continue to feature retro products and cultural icons from yesteryear. Pabst Blue Ribbon raises the nostalgia bar even higher with its latest campaign: PBR-themed motel rooms that transport visitors to the ‘80s.
Family Fare In Traverse City Makes Hilarious Spelling Mistake On Sign
Ya know everyone's job comes with its own challenges, and when it comes to putting up the sign to welcome guests in and push a product, sometimes mistakes can happen. The best thing to do in that instance is to come forward and come to terms with it, make the changes, and then move on. The Family Fare is a neighborhood grocery store that many people have been coming to on 8th St in Traverse City for many years. Recently they made a spelling error, and now Traverse City can't unsee it:
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
