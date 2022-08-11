ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Dr. Taleshia Chandler dies after long battle with cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dr. Taleshia Chandler, the first lady of the Cedar Street Baptist Church of God, has died after a long battle with cancer. There will be several services held at the church to honor her life. On Sunday, there will be a public viewing from 3-7 p.m.
Here's How a Deck of Cards is Helping Solve Cold Cases

Law enforcement in Virginia hopes playing cards will help them solve cold case murders. Virginia's Office of the Attorney General announced that decks of cards have been distributed to inmates in Richmond jails. The hope is that inmates who use the cards, which display a victim's name, photo and case...
Lumpkin’s Jail: The Largest Antebellum Trading Site for Enslaved Blacks

Lumpkin’s Jail was located in what is now called the Historic Shockoe Bottom in Richmond, Virginia. The sunken jail was known as “The Devil’s Half Acre” because it was a holding pen, a punishment and “breaking” center for more than 300,000 enslaved men and women, and the slaves inside the pen would have felt hemmed in and trapped. On a wet December day, the site was described as being a deep, raw pit pocked with mud puddles, with an old, brick retaining wall that divided the bottom. By the time an enslaved person left the holding pen, they “knew their place.”
