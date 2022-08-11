Read full article on original website
Richmond seeing rise in unsheltered homelessness: 'We gotta help people survive'
"The numbers have tripled from what we were serving before, it's hard to keep up with them," Rhonda Sneed said. "Our supply is getting very limited."
Henrico man recovering from heart surgery can’t get answers from the VEC
As a Henrico man named Kim Davis can attest, getting someone at the VEC to actually help remains out of reach.
NBC12
Dr. Taleshia Chandler dies after long battle with cancer
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dr. Taleshia Chandler, the first lady of the Cedar Street Baptist Church of God, has died after a long battle with cancer. There will be several services held at the church to honor her life. On Sunday, there will be a public viewing from 3-7 p.m.
Therapy dogs help relieve pain in Hopewell hospital, comfort patients
"He definitely knows his job. When he puts on his cape, he knows he's going to work," she said.
Here's How a Deck of Cards is Helping Solve Cold Cases
Law enforcement in Virginia hopes playing cards will help them solve cold case murders. Virginia's Office of the Attorney General announced that decks of cards have been distributed to inmates in Richmond jails. The hope is that inmates who use the cards, which display a victim's name, photo and case...
How Virginia power walking group promotes better health: 'It’s a sisterhood'
Some Richmond women are reclaiming their health one step at a time to fight a problem plaguing the African American community.
How Richmond tracks sewage and bacteria levels in the James River
On Friday, ten spots along the James River were dotted with red triangles which symbolized a sewage overflow event, following the rain earlier in the week.
More than 7 in 10 youngsters from Metro Richmond remain in region as young adults
About 72% of young people in the Metro Richmond region remained in the area a decade later as young adults, according to a U.S. Census Bureau analysis released recently. The data tracked census, survey and tax data for people born between 1984 and 1992, analyzing their locations at ages 16 and 26.
Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company
We all know how difficult it can be to get the air conditioning fixed during a stretch of intense heat. It's been made worse because of staffing shortages. But when someone's health is at stake, the need is turned up a notch.
Over 21,000 Virginians have died from COVID. She plans to memorialize them.
Dr. Arlene Simmons said the idea will be to have memorial walls and gardens throughout the property with names of those who have died.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate tops 23.6%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Former Envigo beagle puppy enjoys new life at home with Henrico couple
After 4,000 beagles were successfully removed from an Envigo-owned breeding facility in Cumberland County that was exposed for numerous animal welfare violations, finding homes for the newly freed dogs has become a primary concern for many animal activists and care providers.
howafrica.com
Lumpkin’s Jail: The Largest Antebellum Trading Site for Enslaved Blacks
Lumpkin’s Jail was located in what is now called the Historic Shockoe Bottom in Richmond, Virginia. The sunken jail was known as “The Devil’s Half Acre” because it was a holding pen, a punishment and “breaking” center for more than 300,000 enslaved men and women, and the slaves inside the pen would have felt hemmed in and trapped. On a wet December day, the site was described as being a deep, raw pit pocked with mud puddles, with an old, brick retaining wall that divided the bottom. By the time an enslaved person left the holding pen, they “knew their place.”
DON’T MISS: Dorey Park celebrates National Farmers Market Week
Dorey Park in Henrico County is holding a major celebration for National Farmers Market Week on Saturday.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 61 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 61 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
He chose preservation over profit to protect this historic Henrico farm
Just 12 miles from Downtown Richmond, Four Mile Creek has more to offer than just natural beauty. The area is rich in Native American and Colonial history.
NBC12
Volunteers help students get ready for school with Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The fifth annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive was once again a huge success. Hundreds of volunteers piled into the Arthur Ashe Center Thursday to stuff backpacks with school supplies for students in need. “It was amazing. There was way more people than I expected, and it’s...
These two dads are teaming up to find justice for murdered Richmond man
The two fathers in the midst of tragedy are teaming up for one cause - finding justice for Isaac Rodriguez.
Playing cards with faces of Richmond murder victims upset family members
Some families in Richmond, Virginia are very upset because officials in the Richmond City Justice Center are handing out decks of cards with photos of murder victims on for inmates to play with. Investigators are hoping those incarcerated will know something about the victims' death and can share information to help them solve cold homicide cases.
Carytown Watermelon Festival rolls into Richmond on Sunday
The 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival is coming to Richmond on Sunday, August 14 with hopes of leaving families happy and full of the many variations of the tasty fruit before summer ends.
