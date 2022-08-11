ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Coast Guard and sheriff’s office search for boater who hasn’t returned

By Hannah Groves
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
The U.S. Coast Guard said their C-130 plane located Dr. Cross's 34-foot boat early Thursday afternoon between Sanibel Island and Naples, Florida.

However, when they stepped on the vessel, they did not find 49-year-old Dr. Chaundre Cross.

Currently, the Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water.

At this time, they don't feel as though they have enough evidence gathered from the boat to say whether or not he is alive.

The Coast Guard plans to continue searching through Thursday night as well as a first-light search. Their hope is that they will find him in the water waving or signaling.

Cross went boating early Wednesday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

According to the sheriff’s office, He left the Naples Bay Marina at around 7:30 a.m. on his boat, ‘Vitamin Sea.’

When he didn’t return home later in the day, his family became concerned and contacted deputies.

Chaundre Cross is five feet and 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, bald, and has brown eyes. Deputies said he was wearing a purple shirt and black pants.

The Coast Guard said on Thursday that at least four different assets are out searching for Dr. Cross.

The Coast Guard is asking people with any information to contact them at the St. Petersburg sector at 727-824-7506.

FOX 4 WFTX

