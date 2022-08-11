Read full article on original website
WOWT
Douglas County deputies looking for theft, forgery suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in looking for a suspect accused of theft and forgery. In a Facebook post Friday morning, officials say the person is a suspect in a theft and felony forgery case. They urge people to...
Omaha police investigating suspected double-homicide; release victims' names
The Omaha Police Department said in a news release that it is investigating a double homicide from Saturday afternoon.
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating fourth homicide in two days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police Lieutenant confirmed Saturday that officers are investigating a double homicide. The deaths mark the city’s fourth homicide within the past two days. OPD said the initial call came in just after 3:00pm for ‘nature unknown’. The victims, found inside a home...
News Channel Nebraska
Police investigate fatal shooting
NEBRASKA CITY - Police are investigating a fatal shooting involving a Nebraska City teen Friday evening. Police Chief David Lacy said the boy's wounds may have been self-inflicted, but there are also indications of an accidental shooting. Police continued to investigate Friday night. Nebraska City Fire and Rescue was dispatched...
iheart.com
Warrant Obtained In Omaha Homicide Case
Omaha Police today continue to investigate a homicide at Florence Tower, 5100 Florence Blvd., and have now obtained a felony arrest warrant in the case. Investigators say 20-year-old Davon Brown is wanted for second degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the homicide of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston.
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man receives jail time for drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincon man was sentenced to over five years in prison for drugs and a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 21-year-old Brandon Escamilla, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Aug. 11 after being convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Bank robber grabs officer's gun and fires during a scuffle
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say a man who tried to rob a bank got into a scuffle with an off-duty police officer on the way out and fired one round after grabbing the officer’s gun, but no one was hurt. Police said the incident was reported...
KETV.com
Omaha Crime Stoppers offering $25,000 reward in homicide investigation
UNION, Neb. — Omaha Crime Stoppers is now offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to who killed Lamar Nedd. Douglas County deputies found his body on Sunday near North 75th Street and Rainwood Road. The sheriff's office is investigating his death as a homicide. Call 402-444-STOP, if...
KETV.com
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old Lincoln man sentenced to over five years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man received five years and three months in prison on Friday for drug-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 19-year-old Amgad Gaber, of Lincoln, was convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
kfornow.com
Inmate Missing From Corrections Facility Arrested By Lincoln Police
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 12)–Lincoln Police on Wednesday arrested a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha, who left the facility nearly two months ago. Semaj Ross, 44, was put in the Lancaster County Jail on new charges, including delivery or possession of a hazardous drug. In a...
Citizen held suspected car thief at gunpoint, Nebraska sheriff’s office says
A man believed to have stolen multiple cars across eastern Nebraska has been arrested after authorities said a citizen saw him allegedly trying to steal a vehicle.
WOWT
1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash
SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a man has died following an overnight crash on the south side of Scribner on Highway 275. The man killed is in his 20s and is from northeast Nebraska. A couple in a second car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha woman arrested on drug charges after Stanton County traffic stop
STANTON, Neb. -- A passenger from Omaha is in custody facing drug charges after reportedly being located with meth during a Stanton County traffic stop Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle that was reportedly speeding on Highway 275 north of Stanton. The...
WOWT
Man killed in Dodge County crash
A few spotty showers through 10am, then sunshine returns along with hot temperatures. Highs in the low 90s again today, finally turning cooler for Sunday. Hot Saturday ahead of our next cool down and a soggy start to the work week. Nebraska Supreme Court dismisses appeal by Creighton students. Updated:...
iheart.com
Body found along Douglas County road identified
(Douglas County, NE) -- A body found near a Douglas County road over the weekend is identified. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says around 10:15 Sunday morning, deputies were called to the area of 75th and Rainwood Road after someone located a dead body along the roadside. The sheriff's office says the body is identified as Lamar A. Nedd, also known as “Freddy Dead.” Investigators say Nedd's death is a homicide.
KETV.com
klin.com
Lincoln Man Sentenced For Possession Of Drugs And Firearm
A Lincoln man is sentenced to five years and four months in prison following a conviction for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm. Brandon Escamilla, age 21 was sentenced on August 11, 2022. After he completes his prison sentence, Escamilla will serve three...
KETV.com
Omaha police officer exonerated after use of force investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said Friday that an officer has been exonerated after an investigation into excessive use of force allegations. Officer Tyler Hansen, a 14-year veteran, was accused after an incident during the arrest of a 12-year-old boy. “I want to thank those who forwarded video of...
