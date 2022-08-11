(Douglas County, NE) -- A body found near a Douglas County road over the weekend is identified. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says around 10:15 Sunday morning, deputies were called to the area of 75th and Rainwood Road after someone located a dead body along the roadside. The sheriff's office says the body is identified as Lamar A. Nedd, also known as “Freddy Dead.” Investigators say Nedd's death is a homicide.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO