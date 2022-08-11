ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLTX.com

Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life

LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, SC
WCNC

Dangers of directly transferring assets into your children's names

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning Attorney Greg McIntyre, from McIntyre Elder Law joined us to talk about a very important decision many seniors find themselves facing at one time or another: whether or not they should transfer their assets into their children's names.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Post and Courier

Subdivision on busy Greenville County cut-through up for review

GREENVILLE COUNTY — Long-running plans for a residential subdivision in a traffic-choked Pebble Creek area of Taylors are set for review by Greenville County. The proposal for Roberts Farm along West Mountain Creek Church Road between Stallings Road and State Highway 253 would include 64 townhouses and 83 houses on 42 acres, according to the latest plans filed with the county.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Home Depot VS. Lowe’s

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Summer isn’t over, but fall is just around the corner. Many families are thinking about making improvements to their homes this time of year. Consumer Reporter, John Matarese breaks down which home improvement store will save you the most money on those fall projects.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Law enforcement chases stolen U-Haul across 2 states, suspect charged

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Cherokee County on Friday afternoon. Deputies said the chase began when officers in North Carolina spotted a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Police: Lancaster, S.C. 3-year-old reported missing found in Va.

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police have ended their search for 3-year-old Zoya Meredith. She was reported missing Aug. 12 after her caregiver told police the child’s biological mother, Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, entered the home, assaulted the caregiver, and took Zoya. She was found around 2...
LANCASTER, SC
WYFF4.com

I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WBTV

Supply chain issues cause racing event to be canceled

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that they say killed a juvenile. A group of veterans say they can’t understand why there’s no flag in the park, and they’re making a visible display of their feelings. Carowinds opening 'Aeronautica Landing' for 2023 season. Updated: 4 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best

Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best. 32 overall from Atrium, Novant Health lauded by Great 100 Inc. Carmen Shaw is one of eight Atrium Health nurses in Charlotte recognized as North Carolina's top nurses by Great 100 Inc. Nurses in the Charlotte area made the 100...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Huntersville woman wins $1M lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Huntersville woman won a $1 million dollar prize after playing the July 29 Mega Millions drawing. Marjorie Robert bought her $2 winning ticket from Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. Robert’s ticket matched all five white balls. The odds of this happening is...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

