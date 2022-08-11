Read full article on original website
Tepper’s realty company announces $82 million plan to resolve Rock Hill Panthers project claims
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate holdings company announced a plan Thursday to make $82 million available to resolve claims related to the failed practice facility in Rock Hill. GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC said it filed a Plan of Reorganization in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Under the […]
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – Clover Area Assistance Center Announces Director’s Retirement
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clover Area Assistance Center‘s long-time Executive Director, Karen Van Vierssen, is retiring at the end of the year. Karen introduced the Full Choice Pantry in 2012, and established the “Keep It Local! and Feed the Need in OUR Community!” campaign.
WLTX.com
Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life
LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day – RH Chief Engineer Putting Buildings & Homes to the Test
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Anne Cope from Rock Hill is the Chief Engineer for the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, a nonprofit organization sponsored by the insurance industry that puts buildings and homes to the test of various acts of Mother Nature to see how structures withstand the elements.
‘Stunned’: Shelby mom plans to buy house after $1 million lottery win
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lucky mom in Cleveland County said she plans to finally buy a home for her family after winning $1 million on a Carolina Jackpot ticket, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said 40-year-old Kenya Sloan has had a longtime dream of buying a home. “I’ve been wanting […]
WCNC
Dangers of directly transferring assets into your children's names
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning Attorney Greg McIntyre, from McIntyre Elder Law joined us to talk about a very important decision many seniors find themselves facing at one time or another: whether or not they should transfer their assets into their children's names.
The Post and Courier
Subdivision on busy Greenville County cut-through up for review
GREENVILLE COUNTY — Long-running plans for a residential subdivision in a traffic-choked Pebble Creek area of Taylors are set for review by Greenville County. The proposal for Roberts Farm along West Mountain Creek Church Road between Stallings Road and State Highway 253 would include 64 townhouses and 83 houses on 42 acres, according to the latest plans filed with the county.
fox46.com
Nearly 20 years later, Fort Mill’s ‘Carolina Reaper’ continues to spark TV interest
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The world’s hottest pepper, grown in Fort Mill, continues to pique interest from people around the world. More peppers than ever before are now being shipped from Fort Mill to more than 95 countries. The Guinness Book of World Records says...
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Home Depot VS. Lowe’s
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Summer isn’t over, but fall is just around the corner. Many families are thinking about making improvements to their homes this time of year. Consumer Reporter, John Matarese breaks down which home improvement store will save you the most money on those fall projects.
cn2.com
CN2 Today: Find Your Home on Wheels at Travel Camp
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Travel Camp of Rock Hill is a new RV shop in Rock Hill. In the video above, host Renee O’Neil learns more about what the new store has to offer!
Watch out for scammers pretending to be from your utility this summer
CONCORD, N.C. — Scammers know it’s the height of summer, and no electricity means no air conditioning. Action 9 is warning people to watch out for scammers pretending to be with your utility company and threatening to shut off your power immediately if you don’t pay. Katherine...
FOX Carolina
Law enforcement chases stolen U-Haul across 2 states, suspect charged
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Cherokee County on Friday afternoon. Deputies said the chase began when officers in North Carolina spotted a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County,...
WBTV
Police: Lancaster, S.C. 3-year-old reported missing found in Va.
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police have ended their search for 3-year-old Zoya Meredith. She was reported missing Aug. 12 after her caregiver told police the child’s biological mother, Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, entered the home, assaulted the caregiver, and took Zoya. She was found around 2...
WYFF4.com
I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
These Charlotte-area stores offer overstocked and returned items at deep discounts. Here's how it works
GASTONIA, N.C. — Inflation is making many of us re-examine our spending habits, from food and gas to clothing and other everyday essentials. But even before inflation, bargain hunters were on the lookout for the best deals around. If you're new to the bargain deals game, then Bin 5...
NC judge accused of shoving delivery truck driver at courthouse
New Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office incident reports say Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best allegedly shoved a delivery truck driver in a parking lot dispute at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.
WBTV
Supply chain issues cause racing event to be canceled
Police are investigating a deadly shooting that they say killed a juvenile. A group of veterans say they can’t understand why there’s no flag in the park, and they’re making a visible display of their feelings. Carowinds opening 'Aeronautica Landing' for 2023 season. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Down to 9: UCSO narrows potential names for new pup
After reviewing thousands of suggested names for their newest K-9, they have nine left.
thecharlottepost.com
Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best
Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best. 32 overall from Atrium, Novant Health lauded by Great 100 Inc. Carmen Shaw is one of eight Atrium Health nurses in Charlotte recognized as North Carolina's top nurses by Great 100 Inc. Nurses in the Charlotte area made the 100...
Huntersville woman wins $1M lottery prize
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Huntersville woman won a $1 million dollar prize after playing the July 29 Mega Millions drawing. Marjorie Robert bought her $2 winning ticket from Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. Robert’s ticket matched all five white balls. The odds of this happening is...
