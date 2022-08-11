Fallen Chaffee County firefighter escorted home

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District and other emergency response agencies escorted the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday.

Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3 that also critically injured his wife. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt when the crash occurred.

The escort started in Colorado Springs around 11:00 a.m. before driving through Buena Vista around 2:00 p.m.

Chaffee County Fire protection posted that they organized the escort “to give all friends and supporters of the Cordovas a chance to show their love.”

They added, “This community’s support for the Fire District and the Cordova family has been amazing.”

