GIPS welcomes the class of 2026 to Grand Island Senior High
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Monday marked the first day of school for Kindergarten, Sixth Grade, and Ninth Grade students in Grand Island Public Schools. At Grand Island Senior High, the freshman class was welcomed with a pep rally, where they learned who their new teachers are. New Freshman Exploration...
UNK hosting back-to-school events for students, community members
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - It’s time to kick off a new school year. The University of Nebraska at Kearney is welcoming new and returning students to campus with a variety of events and activities beginning Friday. A longstanding UNK tradition, Blue and Gold Welcome Week allows Lopers to...
UNMC & Special Olympics continue partnership with free screenings
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Students and faculty from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing Kearney Division and UNMC College of Allied Health Professions in Kearney are offering free sports screenings for new and returning athletes who plan to compete in the Special Olympics. The West Central...
Women are less likely than men to receive CPR
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The American Heart Association released a new video which trains people on how to perform CPR to a woman. The video was based on a 2018 study showing that only 39% of women who experience cardiac arrest received help from a bystander. Men receive CPR 45% of the time and have a 23 percent higher odds of survival.
Stuhr takes guests back to school in the 1890s
Vietnam Veterans Reunion helps those continue to heal. The event ran from August 11-14 in Kearney. The event is Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. at CASA in Hastings.
‘Roadway Heroes’ raises money for the Kearney Area Children’s Museum
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kids in Kearney had a chance to get up close and personal with vehicles of all sizes and capabilities Saturday morning. The Kearney Area Children’s Museum held its annual Roadway Heroes event. Kearney police and Volunteer Fire departments brought out their vehicles for kids to tour and learn all about.
‘Andrew Carnegie’ program a part of Grand Island’s 150
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island will continue its 150th anniversary celebration with a special presentation by Humanities Nebraska. Doane University history professor Dr. Thomas King will present, “Andrew Carnegie,” on Sunday, August 21, at 2 p.m. at the Grand Island Public Library. After his selling of...
Praise on the Plaza in Grand Island
Trinity United Methodist Church holds annual Railside service
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - People were able to catch some sun while also giving praise Sunday. Trinity United Methodist Church held its annual ‘Praise on the Plaza event in Railside. Members of the church and others in the community packed the venue to enjoy a cool morning of worship, praise, and prayer. It also featured a favorite — a drumming session.
Grand Island Police track stolen property back to teens
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two teenagers were arrested in Grand Island in connection to a string of thefts and a burglary. According to Grand Island Police, 18-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor Jr. along with a 15-year-old boy were arrested Saturday morning after police found stolen items in their apartment. The items...
GISH football transitioning to new QB after Class A State Quarterfinal finish
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Kytan Fyfe led Grand Island Senior High football to a 7-4 finish with a berth in the Class A State Quarterfinal game last season. Now, the Islanders quarterback is on to South Dakota State, leaving the team left to fill the void. The expectation is...
New Scooters location holds ‘Grand Opening Week’
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Coffee lovers now have another place to go to get their cup of joe in Hastings. Scooters Coffee opened up a second location in the north part of town on Osborne Drive East over by Menards. The new location opened earlier this summer but it is...
Vehicle fire leads to I-80 lane closure
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska 511 is reporting that as vehicle fire led to the closure of the right lane of the westbound lanes along I-80. The fire is near mile marker 275 just outside of Kearney, and authorities on scene are reporting low visibility and advising drivers to reduce their speed and keep left near the area.
UNK football holds first scrimmage of fall camp
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - On Saturday, the University of Nebraska-Kearney held their first of three scrimmages of fall camp of Ron and Carol Cope Stadium. UNK’s defense wreaked havoc on the gridiron during the friendly competition. “Being able to get back onto the field and back with my teammates...
Police investigating a burglary at Wave Pizza Co.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wave Pizza Company staff are working to recover from a burglary, adding to other hardships already on their plate. The 20+ year old establishment was broken into around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Owner Brent Lindner recalls the moment he found out. “I go in on my...
GICC volleyball ready to make another run at State Finals in new fall season
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - GICC volleyball is just ten days out until the start of a new fall season. The Crusaders wasted no time in getting to work on the court for practice Monday. “They are self motivated, which is wonderful for a coach”, says head coach Sharon Zavala....
Adams Central football taking it one game at a time this fall season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central football is just eleven days out until the fresh start of the 2022 fall season. The Patriots went 6-4 last year, and look to come back stronger out on the field. Head coach Shawn Mulligan says his team is going to be focused in on taking it one game at a time.
