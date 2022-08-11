ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNB Local4

GIPS welcomes the class of 2026 to Grand Island Senior High

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Monday marked the first day of school for Kindergarten, Sixth Grade, and Ninth Grade students in Grand Island Public Schools. At Grand Island Senior High, the freshman class was welcomed with a pep rally, where they learned who their new teachers are. New Freshman Exploration...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK hosting back-to-school events for students, community members

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - It’s time to kick off a new school year. The University of Nebraska at Kearney is welcoming new and returning students to campus with a variety of events and activities beginning Friday. A longstanding UNK tradition, Blue and Gold Welcome Week allows Lopers to...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

UNMC & Special Olympics continue partnership with free screenings

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Students and faculty from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing Kearney Division and UNMC College of Allied Health Professions in Kearney are offering free sports screenings for new and returning athletes who plan to compete in the Special Olympics. The West Central...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Women are less likely than men to receive CPR

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The American Heart Association released a new video which trains people on how to perform CPR to a woman. The video was based on a 2018 study showing that only 39% of women who experience cardiac arrest received help from a bystander. Men receive CPR 45% of the time and have a 23 percent higher odds of survival.
HASTINGS, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Island, NE
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Nebraska Health
Grand Island, NE
Health
Grand Island, NE
Education
Local
Nebraska Education
KSNB Local4

‘Roadway Heroes’ raises money for the Kearney Area Children’s Museum

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kids in Kearney had a chance to get up close and personal with vehicles of all sizes and capabilities Saturday morning. The Kearney Area Children’s Museum held its annual Roadway Heroes event. Kearney police and Volunteer Fire departments brought out their vehicles for kids to tour and learn all about.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

‘Andrew Carnegie’ program a part of Grand Island’s 150

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island will continue its 150th anniversary celebration with a special presentation by Humanities Nebraska. Doane University history professor Dr. Thomas King will present, “Andrew Carnegie,” on Sunday, August 21, at 2 p.m. at the Grand Island Public Library. After his selling of...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Vietnam Veteran#Back To School#Stress#Anxiety#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health
KSNB Local4

Trinity United Methodist Church holds annual Railside service

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - People were able to catch some sun while also giving praise Sunday. Trinity United Methodist Church held its annual ‘Praise on the Plaza event in Railside. Members of the church and others in the community packed the venue to enjoy a cool morning of worship, praise, and prayer. It also featured a favorite — a drumming session.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Police track stolen property back to teens

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two teenagers were arrested in Grand Island in connection to a string of thefts and a burglary. According to Grand Island Police, 18-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor Jr. along with a 15-year-old boy were arrested Saturday morning after police found stolen items in their apartment. The items...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

New Scooters location holds ‘Grand Opening Week’

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Coffee lovers now have another place to go to get their cup of joe in Hastings. Scooters Coffee opened up a second location in the north part of town on Osborne Drive East over by Menards. The new location opened earlier this summer but it is...
HASTINGS, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
KSNB Local4

Vehicle fire leads to I-80 lane closure

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska 511 is reporting that as vehicle fire led to the closure of the right lane of the westbound lanes along I-80. The fire is near mile marker 275 just outside of Kearney, and authorities on scene are reporting low visibility and advising drivers to reduce their speed and keep left near the area.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK football holds first scrimmage of fall camp

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - On Saturday, the University of Nebraska-Kearney held their first of three scrimmages of fall camp of Ron and Carol Cope Stadium. UNK’s defense wreaked havoc on the gridiron during the friendly competition. “Being able to get back onto the field and back with my teammates...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Police investigating a burglary at Wave Pizza Co.

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wave Pizza Company staff are working to recover from a burglary, adding to other hardships already on their plate. The 20+ year old establishment was broken into around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Owner Brent Lindner recalls the moment he found out. “I go in on my...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams Central football taking it one game at a time this fall season

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central football is just eleven days out until the fresh start of the 2022 fall season. The Patriots went 6-4 last year, and look to come back stronger out on the field. Head coach Shawn Mulligan says his team is going to be focused in on taking it one game at a time.
HASTINGS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy