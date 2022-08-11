KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska 511 is reporting that as vehicle fire led to the closure of the right lane of the westbound lanes along I-80. The fire is near mile marker 275 just outside of Kearney, and authorities on scene are reporting low visibility and advising drivers to reduce their speed and keep left near the area.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO