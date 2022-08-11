ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Let's go Brandon
3d ago

These elite quarterbacks no longer want to play preseason football games. Understandable. Preseason is a waste! They don't even put the real football team on the field, because of unnecessary risk of injury.

Jon Prevo
2d ago

I'm not a fan, but Mr. Brady has been a fixture in the sports world for a long time, and he is undoubtably one of the capital-G Greats. I hope his personal issues resolve soon and he can move forward with life. Best of luck, Mr. Brady. I hope all is well.

Janet Sirbaugh
3d ago

He will do anything to get his name out there. He also gives the name "Drama Queen" a new meaning. 😁😁😁😁

