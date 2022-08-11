Read full article on original website
William Lambert
3d ago
As a person married to a Floridian, having lived here 25 plus year. Florida is full. They are trying so hard to pass rent control in Orange County. Take a look at NYC and San Francisco; do you want this same fate? Vote No!
3
Mike Mccarthy
2d ago
the back lash of rent increases is going to have a devastating impact on Central Florida like nothing anymore has seen before, the number of service workers will dwindle down to nothing and the tourists district will be all but wiped out !
3
Guest
3d ago
If they upping people’s rent, they also need to be upping people’s pay as well.
6
