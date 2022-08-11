ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton Township, PA

Car crashes into bank in Hampton Township

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crashed into the side of a bank in Hampton Township Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the Citizens Bank in the 4700 block of Route 8 around noon.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene and could see one car that went over a small hill and hit the building.

There didn’t appear to be any major damage to the building.

Emergency crews told Channel 11 that one person was taken to the hospital. We’re working to learn more about their condition and how this crash happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

