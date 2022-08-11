ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta City Council meeting to continue discussions about the future of the detention center in Atlanta is scheduled on Monday. At over 400,000 square ft. and 11 stories high, the detention center has plenty of room for more people than the 50 or so non-violent offenders it usually holds. That is why Fulton County is considering leasing 700 of its beds to help its jail’s overcrowding problem.

