Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

MARTA offering $3,000 sign on bonus

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians. A job fair will be held Thursday, Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters located at 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE Atlanta, Ga. 30324.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Brookhaven to sponsor pet adoption fees

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The city of Brookhaven will cover residents’ pet adoption fees at the LifeLine Animal Project beginning Aug. 18. The agreement is valid for any LifeLine location in DeKalb County. Brookhaven called the deal “the first sponsorship of this magnitude with a municipality.” residents will still have to cover the adoption application and contract requirements.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
CBS 46

Pay increase announced for DeKalb County first responders

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - First responders in DeKalb County are about to see an increase in their paychecks. The county’s CEO just announced they’ll now be the highest paid in the state of Georgia. Sworn police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs will be getting a 6.5% increase in...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantafi.com

Angry Crab Shack Opening First Atlanta Location

Angry Crab Shack, an Asian-Cajun cuisine restaurant, is set to open its first location in Georgia. The eatery has been ramping up expansion plans since the pandemic subsided. The New Atlanta restaurant will be run by owners Mia Scott, and Darlene and Gregory Morris. Mia is Darlene’s daughter and Gregory is Darlene’s nephew.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Council approves effort to lease jail space to Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved to lease jail space at the Atlanta City Detention Center to Fulton County. “It really is time to do something to take care of our brothers and sisters and constituents who are held in terrible conditions through no fault of their own, only through their case,” said Councilmember Michael Julian Bond, who sponsored the proposal.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City, and Miss Greater Atlanta winners announced

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Miss America organization announced the winners of Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta. The three winners will go on to compete for the Miss Georgia title. The Miss Atlanta title went to 19-year-old Audrey Kittila. Kittila is a University of Georgia student...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta-based artist Anderson Smith to open pop-up shop

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta-based artist Anderson Smith will open a pop-up shop in Buckhead Village. The shop will be next to Forward Health and is the artist’s first brick-and-mortar location. The location will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Both walk-ins and appointments are available.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 15 - August 21

Up for a trip back in time at North Point Mall, or maybe one through outer space at the Illuminarium?. Those events and a few free ones are happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Bystanders catch suspected catalytic converter thief in the act in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An accused criminal was caught in the act and concerned citizens say they were compelled to intervene. Body cam video from an Atlanta Police officer shows what happened after bystanders stopped an alleged catalytic converter thief. Police searched the man’s bag and found a stolen catalytic...
CBS 46

Eventide Brewing to host donation drive for PAWS Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Eventide Brewing will host a donation drive for PAWS Atlanta to celebrate National Dog Day Aug. 26. The event begins at 4 p.m. at Eventide’s Grant Park location. PAWS Atlanta will be there hosting a donation drive. They’re looking for items such as adult dog...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Angels Among Us announces 20,000th animal saved in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Angels Among Us Pet Rescue has announced its 20,000th animal rescue. The nonprofit has rescued dogs and cats from shelters, owner surrenders, and other high-risk situations throughout the greater Atlanta area. Angels Rescue has seen these dogs and cats through the foster and adoption process and...
ATLANTA, GA
tornadopix.com

Announced the world’s largest multi-tenant data center south of Atlanta

Already known as a thriving, made-from-scratch city associated with Georgia’s TV and film industry, Fayetteville will also lay claim to the world’s largest data center of its kind, in an effort to meet Metro Atlanta’s growing demand for reliable power and fiber connectivity. Officials announced today. Kansas-based...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

North Georgia Boys & Girls Clubs to host volunteer event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The North Georgia Boys & Girls Clubs will host a volunteer event Aug. 17 to celebrate a $1 million donation from Family Dollar and a donation of 1,300 backpacks from Baby Phat and Phat Farm. The backpacks will come with stationery and school supplies also donated by Baby Phat and Phat Farm.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta City Council to decide on the fate of the detention center

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta City Council meeting to continue discussions about the future of the detention center in Atlanta is scheduled on Monday. At over 400,000 square ft. and 11 stories high, the detention center has plenty of room for more people than the 50 or so non-violent offenders it usually holds. That is why Fulton County is considering leasing 700 of its beds to help its jail’s overcrowding problem.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man found shot to death in the middle of the road in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was found dead in the middle of the road in southeast Atlanta. According to police, a random driver found the victim’s body around 11:15 p.m. Monday night on the 700 block of Hutchens Road SE. They say the victim was apparently shot once.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

200 South DeKalb residents receive county assistance after facing eviction

Residents of the Forest at Columbia apartment complex in Decatur no longer have to leave their homes at the end of August. The residents had their leases terminated without notice for renovations after Meridian Management Group took over the public housing complex three months ago. The county set up wraparound services to assist residents with jobs and possible relocations.
DECATUR, GA

