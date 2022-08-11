Read full article on original website
CBS 46
MARTA offering $3,000 sign on bonus
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians. A job fair will be held Thursday, Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters located at 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE Atlanta, Ga. 30324.
CBS 46
Brookhaven to sponsor pet adoption fees
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The city of Brookhaven will cover residents’ pet adoption fees at the LifeLine Animal Project beginning Aug. 18. The agreement is valid for any LifeLine location in DeKalb County. Brookhaven called the deal “the first sponsorship of this magnitude with a municipality.” residents will still have to cover the adoption application and contract requirements.
CBS 46
Pay increase announced for DeKalb County first responders
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - First responders in DeKalb County are about to see an increase in their paychecks. The county’s CEO just announced they’ll now be the highest paid in the state of Georgia. Sworn police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs will be getting a 6.5% increase in...
atlantafi.com
Angry Crab Shack Opening First Atlanta Location
Angry Crab Shack, an Asian-Cajun cuisine restaurant, is set to open its first location in Georgia. The eatery has been ramping up expansion plans since the pandemic subsided. The New Atlanta restaurant will be run by owners Mia Scott, and Darlene and Gregory Morris. Mia is Darlene’s daughter and Gregory is Darlene’s nephew.
CBS 46
Atlanta Council approves effort to lease jail space to Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved to lease jail space at the Atlanta City Detention Center to Fulton County. “It really is time to do something to take care of our brothers and sisters and constituents who are held in terrible conditions through no fault of their own, only through their case,” said Councilmember Michael Julian Bond, who sponsored the proposal.
CBS 46
Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City, and Miss Greater Atlanta winners announced
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Miss America organization announced the winners of Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta. The three winners will go on to compete for the Miss Georgia title. The Miss Atlanta title went to 19-year-old Audrey Kittila. Kittila is a University of Georgia student...
CBS 46
Residents, city leaders to gather for community cleanup day in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In wake of the recent violence that has plagued the city of Atlanta in recent weeks, residents and city leaders are set to gather to remind everyone that there are positive things happening in the community. Officials say they plan to meet at the Lindsay Street...
CBS 46
Atlanta-based artist Anderson Smith to open pop-up shop
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta-based artist Anderson Smith will open a pop-up shop in Buckhead Village. The shop will be next to Forward Health and is the artist’s first brick-and-mortar location. The location will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Both walk-ins and appointments are available.
CBS 46
Children under Fulton DFACS care housed in offices, creating dangerous conditions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Georgia’s foster care system remains overburdened, a three-month long CBS46 investigation uncovered children living in Fulton County offices for weeks to months at a time. But the investigation also revealed instances of drugs, children running away, stealing, fighting workers and each other, conditions which...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 15 - August 21
Up for a trip back in time at North Point Mall, or maybe one through outer space at the Illuminarium?. Those events and a few free ones are happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro...
CBS 46
Bystanders catch suspected catalytic converter thief in the act in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An accused criminal was caught in the act and concerned citizens say they were compelled to intervene. Body cam video from an Atlanta Police officer shows what happened after bystanders stopped an alleged catalytic converter thief. Police searched the man’s bag and found a stolen catalytic...
CBS 46
Eventide Brewing to host donation drive for PAWS Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Eventide Brewing will host a donation drive for PAWS Atlanta to celebrate National Dog Day Aug. 26. The event begins at 4 p.m. at Eventide’s Grant Park location. PAWS Atlanta will be there hosting a donation drive. They’re looking for items such as adult dog...
CBS 46
Angels Among Us announces 20,000th animal saved in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Angels Among Us Pet Rescue has announced its 20,000th animal rescue. The nonprofit has rescued dogs and cats from shelters, owner surrenders, and other high-risk situations throughout the greater Atlanta area. Angels Rescue has seen these dogs and cats through the foster and adoption process and...
tornadopix.com
Announced the world’s largest multi-tenant data center south of Atlanta
Already known as a thriving, made-from-scratch city associated with Georgia’s TV and film industry, Fayetteville will also lay claim to the world’s largest data center of its kind, in an effort to meet Metro Atlanta’s growing demand for reliable power and fiber connectivity. Officials announced today. Kansas-based...
CBS 46
North Georgia Boys & Girls Clubs to host volunteer event
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The North Georgia Boys & Girls Clubs will host a volunteer event Aug. 17 to celebrate a $1 million donation from Family Dollar and a donation of 1,300 backpacks from Baby Phat and Phat Farm. The backpacks will come with stationery and school supplies also donated by Baby Phat and Phat Farm.
CBS 46
Frustration grows after Aunt Fanny’s Cabin demolished, supporters plan rally
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Customers and employees of the iconic Aunt Fanny’s Cabin voiced their frustrations after the business was torn down on Aug. 12. This comes after months of back-and-forth in an effort to move the cabin to Carroll County. Ultimately, Smyrna City Council voted to tear it down.
CBS 46
Atlanta City Council to decide on the fate of the detention center
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta City Council meeting to continue discussions about the future of the detention center in Atlanta is scheduled on Monday. At over 400,000 square ft. and 11 stories high, the detention center has plenty of room for more people than the 50 or so non-violent offenders it usually holds. That is why Fulton County is considering leasing 700 of its beds to help its jail’s overcrowding problem.
CBS 46
Man found shot to death in the middle of the road in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was found dead in the middle of the road in southeast Atlanta. According to police, a random driver found the victim’s body around 11:15 p.m. Monday night on the 700 block of Hutchens Road SE. They say the victim was apparently shot once.
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed,...
wabe.org
200 South DeKalb residents receive county assistance after facing eviction
Residents of the Forest at Columbia apartment complex in Decatur no longer have to leave their homes at the end of August. The residents had their leases terminated without notice for renovations after Meridian Management Group took over the public housing complex three months ago. The county set up wraparound services to assist residents with jobs and possible relocations.
