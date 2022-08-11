ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottdale, GA

CBS 46

1 dead, 3 injured in Clayton County shooting, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead, and three others are in the hospital after a shooting in Clayton County. According to Clayton County officers were called to the 5400 block of Riverdale in College Park at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in reference to a person being shot. Police...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: Father of two robbed and kidnapped by 2 suspects in front of his children, 1 in custody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The search continues for a second suspect that police said was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping on Aug. 10. Dekalb County police said on Aug. 10 two teens and their father were robbed at gunpoint by two individuals while they were working on a home near Meadow Lane. The two suspects forced the father into a vehicle and drove him to the nearest bank and made him to get money out of the ATM.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Second shooting at Bankhead apartment complex reported in less than week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Atlanta are investigating the second shooting at the Parkside apartment complex in less than a week. Authorities responded to 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Police told CBS46 News a male is “ alert, conscious and breathing...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

25-year-old charged with murder in fatal Decatur gas station shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in July at a Chevron gas station has been arrested and faces multiple charges, according to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office officials. Police say Jimmy Holmes faces murder and aggravated assault charges after allegedly shooting Demario Kentrall...
fox5atlanta.com

Police looking for Clayton County teen

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Police are searching fora 15-year-old girl reported missing from Riverdale. Police said Tiffany Smith was last scene near Red Oak Drive on Saturday afternoon. Police said she was last seen wearing a hoodie with "champion letters" on the back, jeans and black Nike slides. A Mattie's Call,...
RIVERDALE, GA
CBS 46

11-year-old boy missing from DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police is asking for help to find a missing child. According to police, 11-year-old Mynor Morales was last seen on Aug. 12 near the 2900 block of North DeKalb Drive. Morales is described as 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has brown...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

