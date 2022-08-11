Read full article on original website
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Father kidnapped at gun point, forced to withdraw money in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of robbing a father at gunpoint in front of his teenage kids and forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM is off the streets, thanks to DeKalb County Police. On Wednesday afternoon, officers were sent to Meadow Lane, where they spoke...
CBS 46
1 dead, 3 injured in Clayton County shooting, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead, and three others are in the hospital after a shooting in Clayton County. According to Clayton County officers were called to the 5400 block of Riverdale in College Park at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in reference to a person being shot. Police...
CBS 46
Dispute over ‘mutual female acquaintance’ led to fatal shooting, two arrested
SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are working to determine who shot and killed a man Thursday morning in a residential area. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale. Homicide Assault detectives...
Atlanta woman found on shot on interstate, acquaintance named suspect, police say
ATLANTA — Police said a woman was shot in southwest Atlanta Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called out to the area of I-75-85 SB/I-20-EB about a person shot at 5:30 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a...
Police: Father of two robbed and kidnapped by 2 suspects in front of his children, 1 in custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The search continues for a second suspect that police said was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping on Aug. 10. Dekalb County police said on Aug. 10 two teens and their father were robbed at gunpoint by two individuals while they were working on a home near Meadow Lane. The two suspects forced the father into a vehicle and drove him to the nearest bank and made him to get money out of the ATM.
CBS 46
Church van reportedly ‘stolen’ from parking lot in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a van was stolen from a church parking lot in DeKalb County on Wednesday evening. Police tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 4100 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive in DeKalb County around 10:35 p.m. for a report of a car stolen.
Woman shot in the lip after being jumped by party-goers, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A woman was grazed by a bullet at a party Saturday after being in a fight. Atlanta police said officers were called out to the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd SW at 11:45 p.m. about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
2 teens shot when fight breaks out at house party in Morningside neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — Police say a fight broke out at a party on Saturday night when gunshots were fired, leaving two teens with injuries at a home in the Morningside - Lenox Park neighborhood. Atlanta Police responded at around 11:36 p.m. to a "person shot" call at an home located...
Monroe Local News
LPD Reports: 20-year-old charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after being found in motel room with juvenile runaway
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 16 – 31, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. July 15. A 20-year-old Loganville man was charged without a license and speeding after being clocked traveling at 70 mph...
CBS 46
Second shooting at Bankhead apartment complex reported in less than week
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Atlanta are investigating the second shooting at the Parkside apartment complex in less than a week. Authorities responded to 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Police told CBS46 News a male is “ alert, conscious and breathing...
CBS 46
2 teens shot after fight breaks out during house party, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two male teenagers were shot and taken to the hospital Saturday night during a house party in northeast Atlanta, police said Sunday. Atlanta police say they were called to a party at a house on Middlesex Dr. NE around 11:30 p.m. When officers got there, they...
fox5atlanta.com
Cellphone video shows bystanders trying to render aid to Odyssey Lounge shooting victims
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police were busy early Saturday morning investigating two separate crime scenes they say stemmed from the same deadly shooting at Odyssey Lounge in Atlanta. When police got to the lounge around 3:15 a.m., they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. A third victim was identified at...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
CBS 46
Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
fox5atlanta.com
Family of Clayton County murder victim shares message to alleged killer during vigil
HAMPTON, Ga. - A Clayton County family continues to demand answers nearly a week after a 24-year-old man was killed at a house party that ended in gunfire. About 75 friends and family came together on Saturday night to pay tribute to 24-year-old Quintavious Jones after his murder last weekend.
Police searching for 30-year-old woman who disappeared from Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a Johns Creek woman who disappeared from a gas station in southwest Atlanta on Friday. Chandler Echeverria, 30, was last seen at a Texaco gas station on Campbellton Road near the Ben Hill Recreation Center at 6 a.m., according to police. [DOWNLOAD:...
Teen with 'multiple mental disorders' reported missing in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl with "multiple mental disorders" has not been seen since Saturday afternoon, police say. Tiffany Smith was last seen at a home along Red Oak Drive in Riverdale on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. Smith is 5-foot-2, weighs 120 pounds with black and and...
CBS 46
25-year-old charged with murder in fatal Decatur gas station shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in July at a Chevron gas station has been arrested and faces multiple charges, according to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office officials. Police say Jimmy Holmes faces murder and aggravated assault charges after allegedly shooting Demario Kentrall...
fox5atlanta.com
Police looking for Clayton County teen
RIVERDALE, Ga. - Police are searching fora 15-year-old girl reported missing from Riverdale. Police said Tiffany Smith was last scene near Red Oak Drive on Saturday afternoon. Police said she was last seen wearing a hoodie with "champion letters" on the back, jeans and black Nike slides. A Mattie's Call,...
CBS 46
11-year-old boy missing from DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police is asking for help to find a missing child. According to police, 11-year-old Mynor Morales was last seen on Aug. 12 near the 2900 block of North DeKalb Drive. Morales is described as 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has brown...
