Obituary: Lillian Bowling Beasley Meadows, 104

Lillian Bowling Beasley Meadows of Shady Spring, WV, formerly of Hinton, WV, died Friday, August 5, 2022, at the age of 104.

She was born in Lester WV, on June 30, 1918. She was the daughter of the late C. L. Mack Bowling and Lillie Garten Bowling Williams.

Mrs. Meadows was a former employee of the Hub and Vogue in Beckley, before moving to Hinton. Lillian lived a long, eventful, and independent life, until she moved in with her daughter, Lillie, and son-in-law, John, at age 95.

She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Hinton. She was a former member and past president of the United Methodist Women. She had been active in the Eastern Star in several chapters and holding several offices for many years. She is currently a member of the Bethlehem Chapter No. 71 Order of the Eastern Star of Beckley.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Elmer Beasley and Howard Meadows; brothers, Buster Bowling and Chester Bowling; sister, Mabel Weeks; son, Charles Beasley; grandsons, John Edward Hart and Jim Taylor; and great-grandson, Eric Dillon.

Survivors include daughters, Lillie Hart (John) and Lula Taylor; daughter-in-law, Ramona Beasley; grandchildren, Michael Hart (Teresa), Anita Dillon, Tim Taylor, and Duane Taylor; great-grandchildren, Adam Dillon, Stephanie Raper, and Selena North; and great-great-grandchildren, Tessa and Eli Dillon.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Wesleyan Chapel on Johnstown Rd, in Beckley, with Dr. Charles Bright officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, in Beckley. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, August 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Pivont Funeral Home, in Hinton, and from 11 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the Wesleyan Chapel in Beckley.

