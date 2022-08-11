ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry And Snoop Dogg Renovate Long Beach Basketball Court

By Marc Griffin
 3 days ago

Steph Curry and Snoop Dogg have joined forces to refurbish the Long Beach Boys & Girls Club basketball court. On Tuesday (August 9), Curry Brand unveiled the new hardwood floors and hoops to over seventy kids, who waited a month for their surprise.

The court was redesigned by comic book artist Damion Scott, known for his work on Black Panther, Spider-Man, Batgirl, and more. For the court, Scott drew inspiration from comic books, his hip-hop roots, and Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy for the gym’s remodel.

Scott also sought out local Long Beach Boys & Girls Club youth to add two murals to the redesign. The youth were tasked with drawing themselves as superheroes, representing strength in community and sports.

Curry spoke about their mission statement and detailed sports’ deeper connections to humanity.

“We want to provide a space where you can come enjoy yourself and get lost in fun, lost in the competition, invest in yourselves, and be around a lot of amazing coaches and programs,” the four-time NBA Champion said to the Long Beach kids. “This is the beginning of hopefully an amazing journey, not just in sports but in life. Sports teach you so much about life, building great character, being part of teams, and believing in yourself.”

In addition, Snoop offered insight on the Boys & Girls Club LBC location and how much of his roots are engrained there.

“This is where I learned how to play basketball, play football, be active in the community, and build relationships,” the 17-time Grammy-nominated artist said. “It’s where I learned how to rap, talk, and just be me – in this park. For us to give these kids more opportunities than we had – that’s what it’s really about.”

According to Under Armour , since Curry Brand’s inception in 2020, Steph and Snoop have been finding ways to give back to the youth. The duo, powered by Under Armour , set out on a mission to affect 100,000 youth and recondition 20 safe places to play by 2025, with the LBC court being the latest.

