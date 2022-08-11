ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearing Loss in Older Dogs Linked to Dementia, Cognitive Decline

By Alex Espitia
 3 days ago
(Photo Credit: Marie Vanderweide-Murray/Getty)

Hearing loss in dogs can affect their quality of life, and it may increase their risk of developing dementia.

A new study from North Carolina State University explores this connection. In the end, researchers hope the results of the study will help them understand the link between sensory loss and cognitive function. Further on, they hope to develop better treatments for dogs with hearing loss, as well as humans.

How to Measure Hearing Loss in Dogs

Natasha Olby is a professor of Neurology and Neurosurgery at NC State University and the corresponding author of the study.

Olby and her team arranged the study with 39 senior dogs. Each dog performed a series of auditory and cognitive tests. Meanwhile, their owners filled out two questionnaires: one measured quality of life, the other focused on cognitive ability. Afterward, the results from the tests and the questionnaire were compared. The average age of the dogs in the groups was 12, 13, and 14 years, respectively.

The “average” dog can hear sounds at 50 decibels (dBs) easily. Of all the dogs in the study, 19 could hear at this level. 12 of the dogs could begin to hear sounds at 70 dBs, and 8 could only hear sounds at 90 dBs. For comparison, 90 dBs is equivalent to the sound of a jet engine during takeoff.

When researchers compared their findings, the results were significant. According to the results of the study , a loss in hearing led to lower levels of vitality and companionship. Not surprisingly, the results in the cognitive tests were similar.

According to Olby, hearing loss affects cognitive decline and loss of motor functions in people. The study proves that the effects on dogs are similar. However, since treatments for hearing loss in dogs do exist, “we may be able to alleviate some of these other issues,” she says.

Looking Forward

Ideally, the results of this study will not only help aging dogs but will also benefit humans, as well. “…we’re not only improving our ability to identify and treat these issues in our pets, we’re also creating a model for improving our understanding of the same issues in humans,” says Olby.

Caring for a senior dog brings challenges for any dog parent. That being said, it’s a rewarding and important responsibility. Knowing how to support a dog with hearing loss is vital for dogs in their golden years. Dr. Olby’s research will help all dogs live their best lives at all stages.

