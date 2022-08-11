ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two dead, child seriously injured after car hits pedestrians in Ramsgate

By Miranda Bryant
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Police and emergency services at the scene of the incident in Leopold Street in Ramsgate, Kent. Photograph: Peter Batt/PA

Two people have died and a child has been seriously injured after a man crashed into pedestrians in Kent.

Police said a man in his 80s and a woman in her 30s, who were members of the same family, died soon after the collision in Ramsgate on Wednesday night. A girl of primary school age was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries.

A man in his 40s and a boy of primary school age were also left with minor injuries.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and leaving the scene of an accident after a black Alfa Romeo hit five pedestrians outside a multistorey car park on Leopold Street at about 9.35pm.

Police said the man, from Ramsgate, was being treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Police appealed for information, urging witnesses or those with any footage relating to the incident to come forward.

“Inquiries into the incident are being carried out by officers from the serious collision investigation unit who are keen to hear from any witnesses, local businesses with CCTV evidence or drivers with relevant dashcam footage,” they said in a statement.

The Ramsgate mayor, Raushan Ara, said a vigil would be held on Thursday at 7pm at the scene of the collision “to pay tribute to the accident that took place last night”.

Ara said: “My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and those injured in the tragic incident last night in Leopold Street, Ramsgate. On behalf of the people of Ramsgate I send our sincere condolences to the family who have lost a mother and grandfather,” she said.

“This is an extremely sad and tragic accident which has shocked the local community. I would like to thank the emergency services and police for their response.”

Floral tributes were laid at the scene. “We don’t know your names,” one said in a handwritten card, adding that they were with them when medics tried to save them. “Our prayers are with you both and the rest of your family.”

Kent fire and rescue service said it had sent four fire engines to the scene to assist police after a call at about 9.37pm. It said they left at 11.03pm.

The Guardian

