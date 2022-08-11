Ezra Miller being investigated over accusation actor is hiding woman and her children

Ezra Miller is the subject of a joint investigation between Vermont police and the state's Department for Children and Families after the embattled actor was suspected of keeping a mother and her three children at their farm.

As first reported by Rolling Stone , Vermont police tried to serve an emergency care order demanding the children be removed from the home and their mother's care, citing concerns for their safety. Miller claimed the family hasn't lived there in months, although the State Attorney's office has requested two emergency care orders in the past week.

“The Court concludes that remaining in the home is contrary to the child’s welfare because: The child’s safety cannot be reasonably assured if the child remains in the custody of the child’s parent, guardian or custodian,” according to the documents obtained by Rolling Stone .

The order also cites the mother's Instagram presence as proof that she and the children have been living in the home, after she had been posting selfies and photos inside the home until her account disappeared in mid-July.

“Miller, the owner of the residence, advised that Mother and the children had not been staying there for the past two months,” the order continued. “This contradicts information [the DCF caseworker] presented to the Court in her affidavit as Mother was posting on social media in late July 2022 that [the case worker] recognized as the inside of Miller’s residence.”

A representative for Miller did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment. A DCF spokesperson declined to discuss the matter, saying details of the pending investigation were confidential.

The investigation arrives just days after Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont related to a May 1 incident in which police say the troubled actor stole several bottles of alcohol from a home while the owners were not present.

Miller's arraignment for that charge is set for Sept. 26.

It's likely more unwelcome news for Warner Bros., with Miller starring in the studio's 2023 blockbuster "The Flash." The company's CEO, David Zaslav, said just last week that the film was moving ahead as scheduled.

However, on Thursday, the Hollywood Reporter said the studio is now weighing its options, ranging from limiting Miller's interview availability and appearances in promotional campaigns, to scrapping the $200-million movie entirely should things deteriorate even more.

