Police seize 17 guns after man fires ‘repeatedly’ in his apartment, LBPD says

By Jeremiah Dobruck
Long Beach Post
 5 days ago

Police say they arrested a man and seized more than a dozen guns from him after his girlfriend reported he had “repeatedly discharged his firearm throughout their residence” while he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Police said they were alerted to the gunfire around 10:22 p.m. on July 27, and officers hurried to the scene at an apartment building in the 4600 block of Lakewood Boulevard, south of Del Amo Boulevard.

Nobody was injured by the gunfire, but police said they found bullet strike marks and casings “throughout the residence and an adjacent residence.” They also found 17 guns belonging to the shooter, including two that didn’t have serial numbers, according to the LBPD.

The shooter had already fled when police arrived, but officers spotted his car about four hours later parked in the 1100 block of East Pacific Coast Highway, according to the LBPD.

“The suspect was inside the vehicle when officers arrived, and he was subsequently arrested and transported to Long Beach City jail where he was booked,” police said in a statement.

Court records show he’s been charged with attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. He’s being held on $1 million bail and is due for arraignment today.

After years of increases, shootings dropped in the first half of 2022

The post Police seize 17 guns after man fires 'repeatedly' in his apartment, LBPD says appeared first on Long Beach Post .

ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

