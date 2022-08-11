ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth Herald

Names to Know: New promotions and NHPBS Board members

By Special to Seacoastonline
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago

Leone, McDonnell & Roberts announces promotions

Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association, a leading CPA firm with offices throughout New Hampshire, is pleased to announce the promotions of Molly Burns and Robert Franger, both to Senior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XfkhH_0hDbb6f400

A Certified Public Accountant in New Hampshire, Molly started with the firm in 2017 as an intern and officially started her full-time journey with the firm in 2019. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a Master of Science in Accounting. As a Senior in both the Dover and Stratham offices, she focuses on individual tax preparation and nonprofit audits, enjoying the team approach that accompanies every client engagement.

A true team player, Molly helps with the student recruiting process and training new staff members. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the New Hampshire Society of Certified Public Accountants (NHSCPA).

A current resident of Dover, New Hampshire, Molly enjoys the outdoors with her horses, visiting Nashville, and going on adventures to find cute coffee shops around the seacoast and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boXfn_0hDbb6f400

Robert “Rob” Franger also started at Leone, McDonnell & Roberts as an intern before joining the firm full-time in 2019. He graduated earlier that year from the University of New Hampshire where he earned a Master of Science in Accounting, after previously graduating cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration during 2018.

Rob, a Certified Public Accountant, works out of the Dover office and focuses primarily on individual and business tax services, nonprofit audits and 403(b)/401(k) benefit plan audits.

Rob is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the New Hampshire Society of Certified Public Accountants (NHSCPA). Also active in our student recruiting efforts, Rob contributes by attending career development events and mentoring students who are interested in pursuing accounting as a career path.

Rob lives in Dover and stays active by running and playing basketball.

Managing Partner Evan Stowell shared how proud he is of the two team members. “Molly and Rob are both valuable members of our team. Their hard work and dedication are integral to our firm’s growth and success, and we congratulate them on their many achievements.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09n3fN_0hDbb6f400

NHPBS announces 2 new Board members

DURHAM – New Hampshire PBS has announced that Kim Mooney, president of Franklin Pierce University, and Lisa Law, Family Council chair of the Law Family Companies, have been elected to its board of directors.

“President Mooney is a dynamic leader in the educational sector and will bring passion and a wealth of collaborative skills to the NHPBS Board of Directors,” said Peter Frid, NHPBS president and CEO.

President Mooney holds the distinction of being the first alumna and first woman to serve as Franklin Pierce University’s president. Prior to being appointed president in 2016, she served as Provost and Vice president for Academic Affairs, a position she held for eight years.

“I am honored to join the NHPBS Board of Directors. NHPBS’s mission of engaging minds, connecting communities, and celebrating New Hampshire aligns perfectly with the ethos of Franklin Pierce University. I look forward to working in support of our mutual efforts across the Granite State.”

President Mooney earned her Ph.D. in Social Psychology from the University of New Hampshire and earned her B.A. in Psychology and English from Franklin Pierce College, magna cum laude.

“We’re also excited to welcome Lisa Law onto the NHPBS Board of Directors,” said Frid. “Being a New Hampshire native and working within a 6th generation family business, she will lead with a calm and steady presence.”

“NHPBS has a long reputation for providing excellent educational programming to the state of New Hampshire. I’m looking forward to working on this board of directors and supporting its mission and values,” Law said.

In addition to her role on the Family Council, Law is a justice of the peace, corporate wellness trainer, and Feng Shui consultant. Law graduated from Wellesley College with a B.A. in Psychology. She has worked as a television producer and residential Realtor. In 2011, she established her home design, staging, and Feng Shui business and has authored multiple spiritual books and articles.

For a full listing of active NHPBS board of director members go to nhpbs.org/about .

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Names to Know: New promotions and NHPBS Board members

Comments / 0

Related
newhampshirebulletin.com

State launches training workshops for paraprofessionals amid shortages

New Hampshire’s Department of Education is attempting to tackle a statewide shortage of paraprofessionals with a new training program, the department announced this week. In partnership with 321 Insight, a company that develops training courses, the state will be hosting a series of free, three-hour workshops next week to train new paraprofessionals and retrain existing ones.
CONCORD, NH
NHPR

Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center

Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
ROCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire

If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
MANCHESTER, NH
nhtalkradio.com

New Hampshire Bulletin: Berlin, Mt. Washington, Bedford

Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead of WKXL in the Morning to preview her article on the Gunstock debacle, Berlin utilizing Burgess BioPower, Mt. Washington hearings, and Bedford elections. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/08/10/gunstock-a-reopening-and-a-reckoning/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/berlin-to-use-waste-heat-from-burgess-biopower-to-clear-snow-from-streets-sidewalks/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/mount-washington-commission-to-hold-public-sessions-on-master-plan/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/election-monitor-to-oversee-bedford-primaries-following-ags-review-of-uncounted-ballots/
BEDFORD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hampshire Pbs#University Of Portsmouth#Board Of Directors#Nhpbs Board#Mcdonnell Roberts#Professional Association#Stratham
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in New England

- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMUR.com

65th annual New Hampshire Antique Show returns to Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — This weekend Granite Staters got a piece of the past as this year marks the 65th annual New Hampshire Antique Show. The show wrapped up Saturday afternoon at the Double Tree by Hilton in Manchester. It's known for some pretty cool artifacts of Americana. Antique lovers...
MANCHESTER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Best Places to Watch Portsmouth NH’s Parade of Sail

The first Portsmouth Parade of Sail in two years is set to unfurl Thursday morning at the mouth of the Piscataqua River. The Kalmar Nickel, Spirit of Bermuda, and Lynx will be the center of a weekend full of activities presented by Sail Portsmouth, many of which are ticketed and already sold out. Although there are several opportunities for the public to see the ships both up close and from afar, the event is a fundraiser for Sail Portsmouth (formerly known as the Piscataqua Maritime Commission) according to its board chair Phil von Hemert.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
newscentermaine.com

Inventor creates tool to remove ticks at all stages

NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's safe to say most of us don't want ticks anywhere near our families and our pets. But for a Massachusetts man, being around ticks is a way of life. Dan Wolff spent years inventing tweezers designed to remove ticks at any stage in their life cycle. But he says the bottom line for his growing business is raising awareness about ticks and the diseases they carry.
SHAPLEIGH, ME
nutfieldnews.net

New and Improved Skate Park A First For New England

A new opportunity for recreation and community building will be rising from ruin this Fall in Derry. For over the past year, three local skateboard enthusiasts have been collaborating on the renovation of the skate park at Alexander-Carr Park, with one goal in mind, to make Derry one of the top skate destinations of the country.
DERRY, NH
nhmagazine.com

Best Outdoor Dining in NH

While we ask our readers to pick the best of the best each year in more than 100 Best of New Hampshire categories, there are many other worthy and outstanding favorites for each category, ranging from pizza to cupcakes and garden centers to home decor shops. New Hampshire Magazine wants to make sure these reader favorites get their own moment in the spotlight and we encourage you to check them out!
LONDONDERRY, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Watchdog files complaint against AG for criticizing verdict in Zhukovskyy case

CONCORD, NH – A retired Nashua police officer has filed a professional conduct complaint against Attorney General John Formella for saying truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was guilty after a jury found him not guilty on all counts Tuesday in the crash deaths of seven motorcyclists three years ago. Anthony...
NASHUA, NH
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy