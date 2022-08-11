Names to Know: New promotions and NHPBS Board members

Leone, McDonnell & Roberts announces promotions

Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association, a leading CPA firm with offices throughout New Hampshire, is pleased to announce the promotions of Molly Burns and Robert Franger, both to Senior.

A Certified Public Accountant in New Hampshire, Molly started with the firm in 2017 as an intern and officially started her full-time journey with the firm in 2019. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a Master of Science in Accounting. As a Senior in both the Dover and Stratham offices, she focuses on individual tax preparation and nonprofit audits, enjoying the team approach that accompanies every client engagement.

A true team player, Molly helps with the student recruiting process and training new staff members. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the New Hampshire Society of Certified Public Accountants (NHSCPA).

A current resident of Dover, New Hampshire, Molly enjoys the outdoors with her horses, visiting Nashville, and going on adventures to find cute coffee shops around the seacoast and beyond.

Robert “Rob” Franger also started at Leone, McDonnell & Roberts as an intern before joining the firm full-time in 2019. He graduated earlier that year from the University of New Hampshire where he earned a Master of Science in Accounting, after previously graduating cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration during 2018.

Rob, a Certified Public Accountant, works out of the Dover office and focuses primarily on individual and business tax services, nonprofit audits and 403(b)/401(k) benefit plan audits.

Rob is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the New Hampshire Society of Certified Public Accountants (NHSCPA). Also active in our student recruiting efforts, Rob contributes by attending career development events and mentoring students who are interested in pursuing accounting as a career path.

Rob lives in Dover and stays active by running and playing basketball.

Managing Partner Evan Stowell shared how proud he is of the two team members. “Molly and Rob are both valuable members of our team. Their hard work and dedication are integral to our firm’s growth and success, and we congratulate them on their many achievements.”

NHPBS announces 2 new Board members

DURHAM – New Hampshire PBS has announced that Kim Mooney, president of Franklin Pierce University, and Lisa Law, Family Council chair of the Law Family Companies, have been elected to its board of directors.

“President Mooney is a dynamic leader in the educational sector and will bring passion and a wealth of collaborative skills to the NHPBS Board of Directors,” said Peter Frid, NHPBS president and CEO.

President Mooney holds the distinction of being the first alumna and first woman to serve as Franklin Pierce University’s president. Prior to being appointed president in 2016, she served as Provost and Vice president for Academic Affairs, a position she held for eight years.

“I am honored to join the NHPBS Board of Directors. NHPBS’s mission of engaging minds, connecting communities, and celebrating New Hampshire aligns perfectly with the ethos of Franklin Pierce University. I look forward to working in support of our mutual efforts across the Granite State.”

President Mooney earned her Ph.D. in Social Psychology from the University of New Hampshire and earned her B.A. in Psychology and English from Franklin Pierce College, magna cum laude.

“We’re also excited to welcome Lisa Law onto the NHPBS Board of Directors,” said Frid. “Being a New Hampshire native and working within a 6th generation family business, she will lead with a calm and steady presence.”

“NHPBS has a long reputation for providing excellent educational programming to the state of New Hampshire. I’m looking forward to working on this board of directors and supporting its mission and values,” Law said.

In addition to her role on the Family Council, Law is a justice of the peace, corporate wellness trainer, and Feng Shui consultant. Law graduated from Wellesley College with a B.A. in Psychology. She has worked as a television producer and residential Realtor. In 2011, she established her home design, staging, and Feng Shui business and has authored multiple spiritual books and articles.

For a full listing of active NHPBS board of director members go to nhpbs.org/about .

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Names to Know: New promotions and NHPBS Board members