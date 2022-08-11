Department of Buildings finds illegal pool built on Williamsburg rooftop

The Department of Buildings says an illegal 480-square-foot pool was found built on a Williamsburg rooftop.

The pool was found Tuesday at 737 Flushing Ave. It was not built to code and was ordered to be drained and removed that day, according to the department.

DOB estimated that the illegal pool meant "just shy of 60 tons of water sitting on top of the roof of this occupied building."

Two violations were issued to the owners of the building. The DOB says a standard penalty the owners could face is $3,570 but that the maximum penalty the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings could issue is $25,000 each.