Dunedin Pre-School Teacher Charged With Child Abuse

A 32-year-old pre-school teacher from Dunedin has been arrested on felony child abuse charges.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says deputies got a call to respond to the Kindercare Learning Center on Main St, where a witness heard screaming coming from the playground, and saw Ashley Richards yelling at a 4-year-old and punching the child repeatedly to the back and side of the head. She's also accused of pushing the child to the ground and yelling "Do you want me to hit you?"

The incident was captured on cell phone video. Richards has been employed by by Kindercare since March of 2021. She's been placed on administrative leave, and is currently behind bars at the Pinellas County jail.

photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office