Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
2 dead, 1 uninjured in major crash in east Travis County, SH-130 NB shut down
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people have died following a serious collision involving three vehicles in east Travis County on Sunday. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded around 12:54 p.m. to the 5000-7500 block of N. SH-130 northbound - just north of Farm to Market 969. EMS said two people...
KWTX
Single-vehicle accident on SB I-35 reroutes traffic
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a fatal vehicle accident on southbound I-35. Around 2 a.m., officers were called out to a single-vehicle accident on the Interstate near exit 299. Authorities say, the vehicle struck the retaining wall near the exit, which caused the crash. We’re told the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
CBS Austin
3 injured in two-vehicle collision in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — First responders said three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in North Austin overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 9100 Research Blvd Northbound at around 11:47 p.m. ATCEMS medics said two adults were taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.
Motorcyclist rescued from underneath vehicle after South Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being rescued from underneath a vehicle following a crash in South Austin on Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street. The motorcyclist was declared a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
Man killed in Killeen hit-and-run crash
KILLEEN, Texas - The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday. KPD says that officers responded a motorcycle crash in the area of Mohawk Drive and S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen around 12:40 a.m. August 13. When they arrived, officers found an unconscious man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
APD asks for help identifying north Austin robbery suspects
A witness said a technician was working on an ATM when two men got out of a vehicle and ran toward the ATM and the technician, while a third stayed in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
fox44news.com
Hit and run crash kills Ft. Hood soldier
Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police Officers are investigating a hit and run crash that killed one Ft. Hood soldier. Officers received a call about a motorcycle crash around 12:40 Saturday morning near Mohawk Dr. and S. Clear Creek Rd. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Jesse Robert Cruz...
dailytrib.com
Burnet woman killed in rear-end collision
A collision at the intersection of U.S. 281 and Fairland Road just north of Marble Falls claimed the life of Betsy Hill, 51, of Burnet on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The collision occurred at about 9:30 p.m. just past Pottery Ranch on 281 when the 2003 Kia Optima in which Hill was a passenger slowed at the flashing light.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox44news.com
Arrest made in connection with March Killeen murder
Killeen (FOX 44) — A Bell County judge has arraigned a 17-year-old on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in March. Christian Lamar Weston is accused of killing 52-year-old Yolanda N’Gaojia on March 22nd, 2022. Weston is also facing an unrelated Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon.
CBS Austin
Man hit and killed by drunk driver in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was hit and killed by a drunk driver in North Austin late Thursday night, the Austin Police Department said. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics responded around 11:42 p.m. to the 7500 block of N. Lamar Blvd. in the northbound lanes. APD Watch Command...
fox7austin.com
Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Leander: police
LEANDER, Texas - A woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend early Saturday morning in Leander, according to police. The Leander Police Department says it received a call from someone reporting a man had shot his girlfriend around 3:15 a.m. August 13 in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Responding officers found a 24-year-old woman dead inside the home who had been shot once with a pistol.
Police identify suspect in Leander fatal shooting
The Leander Police Department said it was investigating a homicide Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Snow Goose.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Austin PD officers who responded to June 2021 Sixth Street mass shooting honored
AUSTIN, Texas — More than a year after a deadly mass shooting on Austin's Sixth Street, more than 60 Austin Police Department officers who responded to the shooting were honored on Saturday night. The Austin Police Association and the Austin Police Retired Officers Association partnered to host an awards...
CBS Austin
AFD responds to accidental kitchen fire at taco restaurant in South Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a taco restaurant in South Austin early Sunday morning. AFD says the 911 call came in at 5:56 a.m. of a fire at the Taquerias Arandinas located at 700 W. William Cannon. AFD said the fire was...
Texas Man Charged With Killing Elderly Woman in ‘Random Act of Violence’
A Texas man was arrested Saturday in connection with the fatal shooting of an elderly woman found dead on a road earlier this month, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said. “We believe this was an unprovoked random act of violence. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the support that the Williamson County community has shown towards the solving of this tragic crime,” said John Foster, the commander of the office’s Criminal Investigations Division. On Aug. 4, deputies responded to the scene of a road in Florence, Texas, a small city about 50 miles north of Austin, where they found 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier dead in the street. Joshua Anthony Gilbreath, 26, was charged with her murder Saturday. Police said Pier was traveling on the road when she may have stopped to help someone and then “for whatever reason, she was shot.” “We're talking about a 70-year-old churchgoing woman, a pillar of the community in Florence. Most everybody knew her. This is one of those cases that you … when something like this happens in a very rural part of the county, it really throws everybody for a loop,” Foster said.Read it at KVUE
KWTX
Local police investigate an armed robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Temple are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 2000 block of S. 57th St. According to police, they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday, August 13th in regards to an armed robbery. They say, a man with a handgun, who was wearing black clothing, stole cash and then fled the scene on foot.
San Antonio Current
Texas police department under fire after officer posts selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse
The police department of a small town east of Austin is catching online criticism after sharing a photo of one of its officers posing with Kyle Rittenhouse on Facebook. The Thrall police department posted the selfie of an unnamed officer and Rittenhouse on Thursday, as first reported by the Express-News. "Make those stops, you never know who you might meet," the caption said. "Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas"
CBS Austin
The Austin Police Department needs help identifying a suspect of a Footlocker robbery
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department needs help identifying a suspect involved in a Footlocker robbery in East Austin. The Incident occurred on Thursday, July 21, 2022, around 12:34 p.m. at the Footlocker located at 5405 block N IH 35 SVRD Northbound. Austin Police says, the suspect displayed...
CBS Austin
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — Leander police said a suspect was taken into custody following a homicide investigation on Saturday. Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday from someone who said that a man shot his girlfriend in the 1100 block of Snow Goose. When officers entered the house, they...
Family in need of support after Smoke Rider fire destroys home, belongings
TEXAS, USA — This time last week, there were at least three wildfires in the Central Texas area that fire crews were working to put out. One of them was the Smoke Rider fire on the Hays-Blanco County line. That fire burned about 1,200 acres in the area. While...
Comments / 0