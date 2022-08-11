ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana man sentenced to 30 years in prison after two sisters die in multi-vehicle crash

By Michael Scheidt
SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Slidell man was sentenced to 30 years after two sisters were killed in a three-vehicle accident back in February 2020.

The unidentified women were 68 and 73 when the deadly crash took place on US 190.

Fast-forward two years and Justin Emerson Martindale, 40 of Slidell, was sentenced to 30 years in jail for his part in this in this crash. Martindale was found guilty of two Counts of Vehicular Homicide and two Counts of First Degree Vehicular Negligent Injury. The Slidell man pled guilty on Tuesday, August 9, and subsequently received his sentence from District Judge Ellen Creel.

Martindale was sentenced to, “15 years for each vehicular homicide to run consecutively, and 5 years at hard labor for each first-degree negligent injury, to be run concurrent with the first two charges, for a total of 30 years in prison,” according to the 22nd JDC District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s Office.

Martindale man will not be able to get out of jail until he is 70-years-old.

So what led to this conviction?

When members of the Louisiana State Police arrived at the crash scene, two vehicles had a lot of damage and were found off the road. The other vehicle involved in this crash was “was parked in driveway near the crash with minor damage to its rear,” according to the 22nd JDC District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s Office.

Prior to the crash, Martindale was following another vehicle on US 190 East. Martindale hit the vehicle in front of him and did not come to a stop. The Slidell man’s vehicle then went “across the double yellow lines, and struck” the third vehicle involved in this crash. That vehicle was occupied by the two sisters and was hit head-on by Martindale’s vehicle.

The LSP trooper at the scene noticed that Martindale’s breath smelled like alcohol. “When asked about his consumption of alcohol, the defendant stated that he had consumed a large amount of alcohol the previous night only,” according to the 22nd JDC District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s Office.

A blood alcohol test was administered on Martindale and it came back .160g% BAC. In total, five people were injured in this multi-vehicle crash and the two sisters passed away after leaving the crash scene.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Cuccia was the prosecutor on this case.

