Man dies in a grain car accident in Leoti
A man dies following a grain car accident in Leoti.
Four from NW. Kansas win lifetime fishing, hunting licenses
Residents of Phillipsburg, Russell, Hays and Scott City were all among the winners of lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, the Kansas Lottery announced Thursday on its Facebook page. Cover image courtesy Pixabay.
New school day ending times announced
Due to approval of the negotiated agreement between the school district and the Garden City Education Association, Garden City Public Schools will have new ending times for the 2022-23 school year. The agreement added 20 minutes to the daily student contact time and the number of contract days was reduced...
