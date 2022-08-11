Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace
CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two months, people will be able to buy marijuana in stores across Vermont. Reporter Calvin Cutler visited the state’s largest grow operation to see what it takes for farmers poised to supply the state’s new legal marketplace. In less than two...
WCAX
A brief history of the Belvidere Asbestos Mine
EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - It looks like a pile of rocks from afar, but the Belvidere Asbestos Mine was once a community staple in the Northeast Kingdom. Our Rachel Mann takes us back in time to Eden to look at the impact the mine had. The Belvidere Asbestos Mine has...
Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall
Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City were running 4-5 degrees above normal for the start of the month and reaching the 90-degree mark more than a handful of days. Philadelphia residents endured a longer stretch of hot conditions, where the persistent heat resulted in a 10-day heat wave. Boston's heat wave finally came to an end earlier this week after the city reached at least 95 F for six days in a row. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits.
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ben and his wife, Deb, run the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, N.H. The center is not open to the public, but it receives black bear cubs from Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger recently spoke with Ben and his family and...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
dailyadvent.com
Zuckerman cleans up for November contest, snips off ponytail
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman, Vermont’s Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, has cut off his signature ponytail. The haircut comes after a campaign fundraiser that let supporters decide whether to cut it or keep it. The hair was donated to “Hair we Share,” a charitable organization that uses donated hair to...
WCAX
65th annual Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “They come here to see the cars, they come here, as I mentioned earlier about the nostalgia,” said Christopher G. Barbieri of the Car Show. Whether it’s food, or old car parts, there’s something for everyone at the Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show.
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
By Fred Thys/VTDigger Housing is so tight in Vermont that some job applicants are turning down employment offers because they cannot find a place to live. Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their […] Read More The post People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing appeared first on The Mountain Times.
weirs.com
The First New Hampshire Calvary Veteran Association To Hold 150th Anniversary
PHOTO: Early postcard showing the Regimental Buildings at the Weirs with the First NH Cavalry Building in the foreground. The First NH Cavalry Veteran Association will be holding their 150th Anniversary in the upcoming week. PHOTO FROM THE PUBLISHER’S COLLECTIONS. Contributing Writer. The First New Hampshire Cavalry Veteran Association...
fallriverreporter.com
Owner of Massachusetts construction company indicted for $11 million tax offenses, allegedly lying about fatal workplace accident
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a tax fraud scheme that resulted in a tax loss of approximately $4.4 million and allegedly making false statements about a fatal workplace accident. Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted on one count of...
3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding
The three grants will go toward replacing the Winooski River Bridge that connects Winooski and Burlington, constructing the Federal Street multi-modal connector in St. Albans and planning improvements in public transportation in five Vermont counties. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
WCAX
Victim in Shelburne Road shooting familiar to police
Stuck in Vt: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire. For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. Updated: 4...
Former presidential yacht to be restored at Maine shipyard
BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A private shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. The Sequoia is a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977. French & Webb, a custom boat building company, was tapped for the restoration by the current owner. Strict guidelines must be followed because the vessel is on the National Register of Historic Places. “It’s slowly happening, but the needle is moving,” Todd French told the Bangor Daily News.
vermontbiz.com
National Digital Archive project absorbs Vermont music album art
Some of Big Heavy World’s volunteer crew with archive bins of 5,000 cataloged Vermont-made music recordings. Right to left: James Lockridge, Abbey Berger-Knorr, Ross Mickel, and Nico Zachman. Photo by Aaron Cross. Vermont Business Magazine The ‘Green Mountain Digital Archive(link is external)’ (VT-GMDA) is a collaborative statewide initiative to...
WMTW
Dozens of Maine bottle redemption centers close amid pandemic, inflation
PORTLAND, Maine — Piles of green bags filled to the brim with bottles and cans have become a common sight for CLYNK customers around Maine. The recycling company hosts drop-off sites around the state for customers to leave recyclable glass, plastic and metal containers in designated bags, which are then hauled away. Their value is redeemed back to customers.
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
Vermont Is Stocking a New Strain of Rainbow Trout That Could Prove Hardier
Andrew Ruiz is on a mission to catch as many different kinds of fish as possible. The New Jersey resident thought he would have to go to Northern California to add Eagle Lake rainbow trout to his list — until he heard that he could fish for the western strain of trout in Vermont.
VTDigger
Rental assistance available to Vermonters
Financial hardships brought on by Covid-19 have exacerbated Vermont's housing affordability crisis. However, many Vermonters are unaware that the American Rescue Plan Act provided funds for the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, called VERAP. VERAP assistance can cover future rent payments, future utility payments, as well as rental and utility...
vermontbiz.com
Homegrown cannabis entrepreneurs launch farm tours in Northern Vermont
Vermont Business Magazine With legal THC sales scheduled to start in October, two licensed cannabis cultivators in northern Vermont have announced the launch of Vermontijuana Cannabis Tours(link is external) taking place over six weekends starting August 19. The cannabis tours meet guests at local bars with a school bus and...
