Vermont State

WCAX

Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two months, people will be able to buy marijuana in stores across Vermont. Reporter Calvin Cutler visited the state’s largest grow operation to see what it takes for farmers poised to supply the state’s new legal marketplace. In less than two...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

A brief history of the Belvidere Asbestos Mine

EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - It looks like a pile of rocks from afar, but the Belvidere Asbestos Mine was once a community staple in the Northeast Kingdom. Our Rachel Mann takes us back in time to Eden to look at the impact the mine had. The Belvidere Asbestos Mine has...
EDEN, VT
AccuWeather

Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall

Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City were running 4-5 degrees above normal for the start of the month and reaching the 90-degree mark more than a handful of days. Philadelphia residents endured a longer stretch of hot conditions, where the persistent heat resulted in a 10-day heat wave. Boston's heat wave finally came to an end earlier this week after the city reached at least 95 F for six days in a row. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dailyadvent.com

Zuckerman cleans up for November contest, snips off ponytail

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman, Vermont’s Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, has cut off his signature ponytail. The haircut comes after a campaign fundraiser that let supporters decide whether to cut it or keep it. The hair was donated to “Hair we Share,” a charitable organization that uses donated hair to...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

65th annual Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “They come here to see the cars, they come here, as I mentioned earlier about the nostalgia,” said Christopher G. Barbieri of the Car Show. Whether it’s food, or old car parts, there’s something for everyone at the Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show.
WATERBURY, VT
weirs.com

The First New Hampshire Calvary Veteran Association To Hold 150th Anniversary

PHOTO: Early postcard showing the Regimental Buildings at the Weirs with the First NH Cavalry Building in the foreground. The First NH Cavalry Veteran Association will be holding their 150th Anniversary in the upcoming week. PHOTO FROM THE PUBLISHER’S COLLECTIONS. Contributing Writer. The First New Hampshire Cavalry Veteran Association...
MILITARY
ABC6.com

Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
JOHNSTON, RI
WCAX

Victim in Shelburne Road shooting familiar to police

Stuck in Vt: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire. For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. Updated: 4...
LYME, NH
The Associated Press

Former presidential yacht to be restored at Maine shipyard

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A private shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. The Sequoia is a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977. French & Webb, a custom boat building company, was tapped for the restoration by the current owner. Strict guidelines must be followed because the vessel is on the National Register of Historic Places. “It’s slowly happening, but the needle is moving,” Todd French told the Bangor Daily News.
BELFAST, ME
vermontbiz.com

National Digital Archive project absorbs Vermont music album art

Some of Big Heavy World’s volunteer crew with archive bins of 5,000 cataloged Vermont-made music recordings. Right to left: James Lockridge, Abbey Berger-Knorr, Ross Mickel, and Nico Zachman. Photo by Aaron Cross. Vermont Business Magazine The ‘Green Mountain Digital Archive(link is external)’ (VT-GMDA) is a collaborative statewide initiative to...
VERMONT STATE
WMTW

Dozens of Maine bottle redemption centers close amid pandemic, inflation

PORTLAND, Maine — Piles of green bags filled to the brim with bottles and cans have become a common sight for CLYNK customers around Maine. The recycling company hosts drop-off sites around the state for customers to leave recyclable glass, plastic and metal containers in designated bags, which are then hauled away. Their value is redeemed back to customers.
MAINE STATE
VTDigger

Rental assistance available to Vermonters

Financial hardships brought on by Covid-19 have exacerbated Vermont's housing affordability crisis. However, many Vermonters are unaware that the American Rescue Plan Act provided funds for the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, called VERAP. VERAP assistance can cover future rent payments, future utility payments, as well as rental and utility...
vermontbiz.com

Homegrown cannabis entrepreneurs launch farm tours in Northern Vermont

Vermont Business Magazine With legal THC sales scheduled to start in October, two licensed cannabis cultivators in northern Vermont have announced the launch of Vermontijuana Cannabis Tours(link is external) taking place over six weekends starting August 19. The cannabis tours meet guests at local bars with a school bus and...
VERMONT STATE

