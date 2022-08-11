Read full article on original website
I-82 detours between Selah and Yakima will start after Labor Day
A project to preserve 8 miles of Interstate 82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to the North First Street interchange will begin next week, with a detour through Selah beginning after Labor Day. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced a revised timeline for the project on Tuesday due...
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there
Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn't stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
Barreled developer discusses updated plans for Yakima Valley surf park
An early rough ride for a proposed surf park north of Moxee has reached calmer waters since Yakima County officials green-lighted the project following a long and contentious approval process earlier this year. But that doesn’t mean Joey Lawrence and others developing Barreled on an 80-acre site near East Norman...
Four members of Patriot Front, including Ellensburg man, plead not guilty
Four members of the white supremacist organization Patriot Front appeared before a Kootenai County judge on Monday on charges of criminal conspiracy to riot. James J. Johnson, 36, of Concrete, Washington; Spencer Thomas Simpson, 20, of Ellensburg; Devin Wayne Center, 22, of Fayeteville, Arkansas; and Lawrence A. Norman, 32, of Prospect, Oregon, all pleaded not guilty.
Yakama Nation, other tribes call on governor to reject Goldendale energy project
Tribal leaders in Washington are pressing the state to reject permits for a proposed hydropower project they say will have disastrous effects on more than a dozen important tribal sites and resources. On July 28, 17 of Washington’s 29 federally recognized tribes sent a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee, urging...
Pioneer power show Saturday and Sunday in Union Gap
The Central Washington Agricultural Museum’s annual Pioneer Power Show runs 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, 2022. The two-day event is at Fullbright Park, 4508 Main St., Union Gap. It costs $5 per person, and kids younger than 12 are free. Exhibits on display include vintage trucks,...
It Happened Here: Mabton High School built during city's prosperity
It’s obvious to anyone looking at Mabton’s old high school that it has seen better days. With boarded-up windows and graffiti-tagged walls, the building sits in a weed-choked lot surrounded by chain-link fencing meant to deter vandals and trespassers. It looks like the epitome of urban blight, despite attempts to try to repurpose the building.
Four suspects in Yakima drive-by shooting released as police gather more evidence
Four suspects in a drive-by shooting that wounded a teenage girl will not be charged — for now. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the four — an 18-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — have been released from custody pending further investigation. Court records show prosecutors declined to file charges on Thursday.
THE CURRENT: Jean’s Cottage Inn reopens in Union Gap
UNION GAP — After being closed for most of July to install a new floor and do a bit of remodeling, longtime local restaurant Jean’s Cottage Inn has reopened to serve up its breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites. The eatery, at 3211 Main St. in Union Gap, resumed...
Consignment store opens on West Yakima Avenue
A family-friendly consignment store featuring infant, children’s and adult clothing, toys and a crafters’ boutique area recently opened on Yakima Avenue, just west of downtown. Owner Bridgette Huard opened One More Time Around at 419 W. Yakima Ave. on July 16 and said she is pleased with the...
Shooter in Barge-Chestnut drive-by that paralyzed man pleads guilty to assault
The man accused of shooting a Barge-Chestnut man in the back in 2021 has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. Jose Angel Ortega entered the plea in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday. In return, prosecutors will drop a drive-by shooting charge, while recommending that Ortega serve a 10-year prison sentence. The...
Letter: Heritage proudly supports Ichiskin language, too
To the editor — I would like to thank the Yakima Herald-Republic for the articles celebrating Dr. Virginia Beavert’s work in revitalizing the Ichiskin language at the Northwest Indian Language Institute in Oregon. As a university that is located within the Yakama Nation, Heritage University recognizes Dr. Beavert’s birthday every year and we value her contributions.
Behind the Chutes concert gives country music fans a chance to get up close and personal
The Ellensburg Rodeo board of directors has always been in constant motion, tweaking and adjusting to make a good product even better every year. It did so all the way to the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and this year’s adjustment in moving the Rockin’ the Arena concert out of the arena to Behind the Chutes will give country music fans a more intimate concert experience is one of those changes.
