Your guide to Skidaway Island State Park

By Angel Colquitt
 3 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Spanning 588 acres with four main trails to traverse, Skidaway Island State Park is the perfect place to go if you’re looking for a little bit of fun on your own or with the family. Here’s a simple guide to the park for your next trip.

Where is it?

Skidaway Island State Park is located on 52 Diamond Causeway in Savannah. It’s on the same side of town as the Wormsloe Historic Site, a little over a 10 minute drive away. It is located on Skidaway Island which is 20 minutes away from Hunter Army Airfield.

The park is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week and the park office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can find more information about the park hours by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Parking fees

Parking at the park is not free, but don’t fret, it’s only $5 per car. You can pay this as you enter the park if an attendant is on duty or at the box in the parking lot by the Interpretive Center pictured above. If you are driving a van or camper, parking will be more expensive at $30 and $70 respectively.

Activities

There’s lots of things to do on Skidaway, many of which are free.

Trails

There are several trails which you can view through the link to a map of the park here. Each trail is of a differing intensity though they are not long trails to hike. There’s the 1-mile Sandpiper Trail Loop and Avian Loop Trail, the 2-mile Big Ferry Trail and the Connector Trail which connects the Sandpiper and Avian trail loops. In total there are six miles of trails to enjoy at the park.

Each trail is pet friendly but, remember you’ll want to keep them leashed and clean up after any messes they make.

Camping

Camping is something that costs a little money but makes up for the price in the experience you’ll have. There is a range of price points for almost every budget, from basic campsites that start at $53 a night ($371 per week) to camper cabins that start at $140 a night ($980 a week.) You can find a site by clicking or tapping on the link here.

The Interpretive Center

The Interpretive Center is a fun place to go to see some of the animals of the Georgia coast. Beware: this includes snakes, who make up the majority of creatures on display. Along with the living animals, there is a replica of the Giant Ground Sloth, which towers over visitors as a reminder of the megafauna that used to inhabit the earth.

Going to the Interpretive Center is free. It is located in the visitor center of the park, on the right side once you enter the building.

Bird watching

From within the Interpretive Center, you can watch through a window and see the many birds that enjoy the feeders outdoors. This activity of bird watching is a calming one, where you can stare in wonder at the avians of Coastal Georgia without accidentally startling them.

If you prefer to be one with nature, you can also bird watch on the trails or on the patio outside the visitor center. There are rocking chairs, benches and picnic tables with umbrellas. Inside the visitor center, at the gift shop, you can purchase your own guide to bird watching.

Playgrounds

There are two playgrounds at the park which are designed for children of varying age groups. This means that there are sections of the playgrounds designed best for children from 2 to 5 years old and some whose fun is best enjoyed by older children.

Cycling

Biking is a nice way to enjoy the scenery without sitting or standing in the heat. Not only are a couple of the trails in the park bicycle friendly, but you can also rent a bike from the park itself in case you don’t have one with you on your trip. The Big Ferry trail is a popular one for bikers to use when visiting.

Events and where to find them

Skidaway hosts events frequently, both ones that have an extra cost and ones that are free after you’ve paid the parking fee. The best place to check for events is through the link here.

You can also find events listed on their Facebook page here.

