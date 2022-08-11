ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Hunting Preview: The Heat Won’t Beat The 2022 Season, Hunters Say

Two experienced Wyoming sportsmen said soaring temperatures discouraged them from early archery antelope hunts, but they expect a great 2022 season nonetheless. "I've never been an early season antelope hunter. It's still too warm to be out there harvesting an animal,"...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Cyndy Jahn Thomas. Cyndy writes: "Sunrise over the Bighorn Mountains taken from my Heart Mountain home.". To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo....
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Friday, August 12, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon $4.06, is down 2 cents from our last report of $4.08 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 18 cents from a week ago, and is up, 50 cents per gallon from one year ago.
Letter To The Editor: Chuck Gray’s Record In The Legislature Has Been Abysmal

The most critical political races in Wyoming this year is that of Secretary of State. Not only does the Secretary of State oversee Wyoming's election security but is also Wyoming's de facto lieutenant governor – a heartbeat away from the Governor's office. Wyoming deserves someone who will take election integrity seriously and someone who has the education, demeanor, and proven ability to get things done.
