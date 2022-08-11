Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunting Preview: The Heat Won't Beat The 2022 Season, Hunters Say
Two experienced Wyoming sportsmen said soaring temperatures discouraged them from early archery antelope hunts, but they expect a great 2022 season nonetheless. "I've never been an early season antelope hunter. It's still too warm to be out there harvesting an animal,"...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, August 14, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Cyndy Jahn Thomas. Cyndy writes: "Sunrise over the Bighorn Mountains taken from my Heart Mountain home.". To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo....
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Friday, August 12, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon $4.06, is down 2 cents from our last report of $4.08 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 18 cents from a week ago, and is up, 50 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Chuck Gray's Record In The Legislature Has Been Abysmal
The most critical political races in Wyoming this year is that of Secretary of State. Not only does the Secretary of State oversee Wyoming's election security but is also Wyoming's de facto lieutenant governor – a heartbeat away from the Governor's office. Wyoming deserves someone who will take election integrity seriously and someone who has the education, demeanor, and proven ability to get things done.
cowboystatedaily.com
WYDOT Offers To Plow Stretch Of Critical Yellowstone Road So Citizens Aren't Stranded
A representative from the Wyoming Department of Transportation Tuesday said the agency is prepared to temporarily take over the responsibility to plow a section of highway near Cooke City, Montana. Maintenance of the nine-mile segment of Highway 212 near the northeast...
cowboystatedaily.com
Biologists Say Established Wolf Packs Outside of Wyoming's Northwest Corner Are Unlikely
About four years ago, Johnny Bergeson – an avid hunter and hunting guide from Laramie – watched a wolf from the cab his pickup. Bergeson, his pickup and the wolf were in southern Wyoming's Wick/Beumee Wildlife Habitat Management Area....
cowboystatedaily.com
Man Nearly Plunges 800 Feet To Death After Jumping Fence At Bryce Canyon National Park
Yellowstone doesn't hold a monopoly on idiotic tourists, it just has a committed group of people who document their idiotic activities. The latest national park to highlight a near-Darwin Award winner is just west of Wyoming in Utah's Bryce Canyon...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Say Chuck Gray Is Wrongly Taking Credit For Voter ID Bill
Two Wyoming legislators are speaking out against Secretary of State candidate Chuck Gray's claims that Gray was the reason a voter ID bill passed in 2021. Gray, a Republican representative from Casper, was the lead sponsor on this bill. Reps....
cowboystatedaily.com
Cody Gubernatorial Debate: Gordon, Bien Would Consider Medical Marijuana Legislation
In a forum held in Cody Thursday morning, Republican gubernatorial candidates Gov. Mark Gordon and Brent Bien said they would not rule out approving medical marijuana if legislation came before them, legalizing the substance. "I think I would be willing to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Here Are My Predictions For The 2022 Wyoming GOP Primary Election
Those have been opening paragraphs and headlines of my columns leading up to this moment. We are watching world history happen right here in our little Wyoming. Politically, we are watching the World Series, March Madness, and the Super Bowl all...
