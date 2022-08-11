Read full article on original website
bobgermanylaw.com
Pearl River, MS - Katelyn Baker Killed in Collision on Hwy 11
Pearl River, MS (August 07, 2022) - A passenger was left with fatal injuries following a car accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday, August 2nd. Reports show that the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 when a 2018 GMC Yukon swerved off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
WLOX
Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program
Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program
Mississippi city ordered to pay architects $210,000 in mistrial related to flooding work
This week, 15th Circuit Court Judge Anthony Mozingo awarded Landry Lewis Germany Architects P.A. a monetary amount due to firm by the city of Picayune because of damages incurred due to a mistrial caused by the negligence of the city. That judgment of a monetary award was issued Thursday, totaling...
WLOX
Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
WLBT
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora oil tank explosion that happened in July. The fundraiser will be at Old South Monuments on Highway 15 on August 20. “It’s a horrible situation for all the families,”...
Picayune Item
Cedillo shares plans as new hospital administrator
Highland Community Hospital’s new Administrator, Alania Pendarvis Cedillo, is dedicated to providing a family atmosphere. She also addressed her priorities, plans for hospital growth and the local response regarding monkeypox. “When you walk out and about, outside of this hospital and go ‘where would you go for a hospital?’...
Mississippi Press
Moss Point man charged with murder in Helena community
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Kendrick Marshone James has been charged with murder after a body was found last Sunday behind a residence in the Helena community of northeast Jackson County. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the family of 39-year-old Derek Deion Edwards, also of Moss Point, had reported him missing...
Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs to honor coast baseball icon ‘Coach Tom’ with field dedication
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- When he arrived in 1975, fresh out of Delta State University, armed with his teaching degree and four years as a catcher for Statesmen head coach Dave “Boo” Ferris, Steve Tomaszewski could hardly have envisioned what lay ahead. Tomaszewski had been hired to take...
travelawaits.com
This State Just Found Its First Sea Turtle Nest Since 2018
A sea turtle has laid a nest on a Mississippi beach for the first time since 2018. Harrison County Sand Beach crews found a sea turtle track just east of Pass Christian Harbor. They contacted The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, and staff went to check out the track. They confirmed the nest location and marked the area off with stakes and flagging tape.
WDAM-TV
1 dead Saturday in Forrest County housefire
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fatal Saturday morning fire in Forrest County remains under investigation. Shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters from North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments arrived on the scene, and were notified by neighbors that someone still might be in the fully-involved home in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue.
ourmshome.com
Pascagoula’s Shane Matthews joins Florida Gators radio booth
Pascagoula’s Shane Matthews once earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Year honors as a quarterback for the University of Florida. Now, Matthews is returning to the Gator program in yet another capacity. Matthews has joined the Florida football radio team as the full-time analyst, the University Athletic Association and...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with The Shed Barbeque & Blues
In the Kitchen with The Shed Barbeque & Blues
WLOX
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”I frequent this area, so I’ve seen a some activity,” said Gulfport Krewe of Gemini representative Shellie Moses. “When I saw the purple, green, and gold coming off the top of the building, it was apparent his plans for selling had finally come true.”
Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl
GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous […]
tigerdroppings.com
Mississippi boys tired of La baws getting all the baw cred say hold my beer watch this
Actually somewhat impressed based on the article it doesn’t appear they used traps or nets, that’s a shite pile of fish to catch rod and reel. Anyone know the story it was on louisiana sportsman. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of...
WLOX
Gulfport cemetery mix-up leaves one family with heartbreak, demanding answers
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “They screwed up.”. Those are the words of family members who say their mother’s headstone was damaged at Floral Hills Memorial Garden cemetery in Gulfport. The damage wasn’t the only problem. Family members say a plot was double sold. Now, that family is demanding...
Hangout Fest founder faces rape accusation in civil lawsuit
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A prominent Baldwin County business owner faces a rape accusation in a civil lawsuit filed Friday, Aug. 12. The lawsuit, filed by a former employee, claims Shaul Zislin began “grooming” the plaintiff in March 2018 and raped her at his Orange Beach condo in May 2018. Zislin is the founder […]
WLOX
Howard Avenue development to bring more business to downtown Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. President of Black Line Corp Kempton Batia says after years of reconstruction, the Saenger Theatre is in its final stretch. “Having the Saenger up...
Man shot at Cotton Wood Senior Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police were called to Cotton Wood Senior Apartments off Azalea Road after one man was shot. Officers were called to the complex Friday, Aug. 12 for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and […]
WLOX
VIDEO: Friends remember woman who died after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
VIDEO: Friends remember woman who died after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
