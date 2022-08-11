ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, CT

Register Citizen

Business briefs, Aug. 14, 2022

SHARON — Sharon Hospital, part of Nuvance Health, has been awarded a five-star rating — the highest overall — by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for quality patient care, according to a statement. The overall rating, between one and five stars, provides consumers with...
SHARON, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Study Gives 3 Connecticut Hospitals 5-Stars – Ranked With Nation’s Best

I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
GREENWICH, CT
clearpublicist.com

Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme

A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
AVON, CT
FOX 61

State expands access to farmers markets with food assistance programs

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — State officials and activists walked around the Middletown Farmers Market on Friday, highlighting food assistance programs that help increase access to fresh, locally grown food at farmers' markets across the state. Bryan Hurlburt, Connecticut Department of Agriculture Commissioner, explained that farmers markets bring fresh food and...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Health care company with Norwalk offices announces layoffs

NORWALK — A Dallas-based health care firm this week posted notice of layoffs that will include employees in its Norwalk office. The expected terminations were prompted by Signify Health LLC’s decision to end “Episodes of Care” services, which was driven in turn by changes in federal policy on health care pricing, company officials said. A total of 489 workers are expected to lose their jobs, according to a notice filed with the state Department of Labor.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
WATERFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New deal could bring methadone clinic to Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Planning and Zoning Commission members have agreed to a settlement — pending court approval — that would pave the way for a methadone clinic to be built by The Root Center for Advanced Recovery. In September 2020, the Manchester-based health care agency applied for a...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Conn. Woman Pleads Guilty in False COVID-19 Vaccine Card Scheme

A woman accused of fraudulently issuing over a dozen COVID-19 vaccination cards has pleaded guilty, according to the Dept. of Justice. Officials said 25-year-old Zaya Powell, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty to a false statement offense relating to the creation of false vaccine cards. Court documents show that Powell worked as...
Register Citizen

‘Brilliant fit to our district’: Middletown schools welcome new chief academic officer

MIDDLETOWN — The public schools has hired a new chief academic officer, who will join the district shortly after the start of the 2022-23 academic year. Stacey J. McCann will have supervisory and leadership responsibilities for building principals, assistant principals, curriculum directors and supervisors spanning the PreK-12 academic environment and all teaching and learning aspects of the district, according to a press release.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday

Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
GREENWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

ANSWER DESK: Answering your questions about the essential worker’s program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Last week the state launched the essential worker’s Premium Pay program, which gives essential workers up to $1,000 in financial relief for their work during the pandemic. Essential worker’s program: https://www.ctessentialworkerrelief.org/. Ever since the program launched, applicants have been saying that they have had...
Eyewitness News

Shoreline residents asked to conserve water due to drought conditions

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - Some shoreline residents are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut water says one of their water systems reached stage 2 drought conditions. The hot temperatures and lack of rain are not a good combination. Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to reduce their...
MADISON, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut school supplies more expensive amid inflation

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Back-to-school shoppers are expected to spend $168 more this year compared to 2019, said the National Retail Federation (NRF) on average. NRF anticipates families will spend an average of $864, in total, on school items at a time when money is already tight. “Groceries are...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Red Cross helping family after New Haven fire Saturday

NEW HAVEN — A New Haven family is receiving support from the American Red Cross after a fire on Mill River Street Saturday, according to the nonprofit organization. Crews responded to the fire just before 8 p.m., according to the New Haven Fire Department. An adult and a child...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Watch: Family of bears spotted playing in CT backyard

AVON — An Avon family was visited by a family of bears Sunday, who spent a few minutes playing in the family’s backyard. The bears, including some cubs, tumbled on the hammock and climbed on chairs set up in the yard. Justin Mathews, who sent along video of...
AVON, CT

