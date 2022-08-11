ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KGET

Mission at Kern County transitional home gets interior upgrade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County’s transitional home for women and children is getting a major upgrade. Tangram, an interior furnishing company, said Friday furniture installation at the shelter is now complete. Shelter staff says the furniture helps create a safe and comfortable place and gives residents an idea of what a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Silver Creek Community center holding after school program

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The City of Bakersfield announced on Twitter today that Silver Creek Community Center will be offering a free after-school program. The program will start on August 18th and will be open from 2:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. Children ages 6 through 11 will be able...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CRC sells former State Farm property to Lee Development for $14M

The former State Farm property at 900 Old River Road, one of Bakersfield’s largest office complexes, has sold to a local property investor-developer for $14 million. Kern County property records show Bakersfield-based Lee Development Group LLC bought the property June 30 from a legal entity controlled by oil producer California Resources Corp. The buyer is a partnership between the owners of Bakersfield general contractor S.C. Anderson Inc. and the Lee family that owns Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks Restaurant downtown.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern county man sentenced for growing marijuana in Sequoia National Forest

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — A Kern County man was sentenced for illegally cultivating marijuana in the Sequoia National Forest. David Moreno Florez, 28, was sentenced today by a U.S. District Judge to 12 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest and possessing a firearm. According...
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County Fair giving free tickets for donations

TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Fair has announced that it will be giving away tickets for donations as part of its food pantry drive. There is no limit on the number of tickets that will be given away during the one-day food drive event. However, it does require five unexpired, nonperishable items per […]
TULARE, CA
delanonow.com

North Kern South Tulare Hospital District announces recruitment of ONE new board member to join five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development

North Kern South Tulare Hospital District is announcing the recruitment of ONE new board member to join our five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development. NKSTHD operates under the rules and regulations of Health and Safety Code, Sections §32000-§32492 as a government non-profit, public entity, formed to...
TULARE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

DELANO RAMBLINGS: Delano City Council approves funding several community projects

DELANO — The City Council at a recent meeting approved a contract for the 2022 Albany-Stradley sump improvement project to Westberry Construction Inc., in the amount of $485 million. A $168,805 project is the 2022 Lexington-Madison 11th to 12th avenues improvement project awarded to Burtch Construction. The council also...
DELANO, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Mountain Festival coming to Tehachapi

The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its 59th Mountain Festival on Aug. 19, 20 and 21. There is something for everyone at this fantastic event. Listen to talented local musicians while enjoying a delicious snack from a wide variety of food vendors . Shop the arts...
TEHACHAPI, CA
CBS LA

Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors

The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Police Department to hold DUI check point tonight

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint tonight in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield. It will be starting at 6:30 p.m. and lasting until 2:00 a.m. Police will be looking for signs of alcohol, or drug impairment, and officers will be asking for...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Triple digits forecasted along with monsoonal moisture chances

Our double digits didn't last long. Triple digits are back in the forecast and it looks like Heatwave #3 is coming our way. Saturday and Sunday have highs of 99° and 100° degrees for Bakersfield. High temperatures will stay in the triple digits and peak at 105° degrees...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield National Cemetery to hold event to memorialize veterans

The Bakersfield National Cemetery announced an event at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 24 to honor service men and women who served and were interred over the last year. This is the first event being held at BNC since 2019 without any sort of restrictions on attendance, according to the organization.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested once again on repeated ag thefts in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A man has been arrested after deputies say he is responsible for repeated ag thefts in Tulare County. 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay was taken into custody on Monday, just a few weeks after a prior arrest on the same charges. Back in March, deputies...
TULARE COUNTY, CA

