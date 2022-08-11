Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield water customers used less water in June — but need to keep up the good work
It's no secret that Bakersfield is deep in another drought year. The Kern River's April to July runoff — an important indicator of the area's water health — reached just 21 percent of normal this year, said Miguel Chavez, hydrographic supervisor at the city of Bakersfield's Department of Water Resources.
Mission at Kern County transitional home gets interior upgrade
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County’s transitional home for women and children is getting a major upgrade. Tangram, an interior furnishing company, said Friday furniture installation at the shelter is now complete. Shelter staff says the furniture helps create a safe and comfortable place and gives residents an idea of what a […]
Bakersfield Now
Silver Creek Community center holding after school program
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The City of Bakersfield announced on Twitter today that Silver Creek Community Center will be offering a free after-school program. The program will start on August 18th and will be open from 2:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. Children ages 6 through 11 will be able...
Bakersfield Now
Valley of Hope Gala raises awareness for cancer research, event on Sept. 24
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In honor of National Cancer Survivor's Month, the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center is hosting their ninth annual gala next month. Every year, the American Cancer Society Program and the Valley of Hope Gala join forces to raise money for the American Cancer program. This...
Bakersfield Californian
CRC sells former State Farm property to Lee Development for $14M
The former State Farm property at 900 Old River Road, one of Bakersfield’s largest office complexes, has sold to a local property investor-developer for $14 million. Kern County property records show Bakersfield-based Lee Development Group LLC bought the property June 30 from a legal entity controlled by oil producer California Resources Corp. The buyer is a partnership between the owners of Bakersfield general contractor S.C. Anderson Inc. and the Lee family that owns Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks Restaurant downtown.
Bakersfield Californian
Collector-Con returns to Mechanics Bank Theater this weekend after 2-year hiatus
Bakersfield Collector-Con returned Saturday after a two-year pause, an event expected to bring thousands of attendees to Mechanics Bank Theater over the weekend. The two-day event is set to continue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Bakersfield Now
Kern county man sentenced for growing marijuana in Sequoia National Forest
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — A Kern County man was sentenced for illegally cultivating marijuana in the Sequoia National Forest. David Moreno Florez, 28, was sentenced today by a U.S. District Judge to 12 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest and possessing a firearm. According...
Tulare County Fair giving free tickets for donations
TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Fair has announced that it will be giving away tickets for donations as part of its food pantry drive. There is no limit on the number of tickets that will be given away during the one-day food drive event. However, it does require five unexpired, nonperishable items per […]
delanonow.com
North Kern South Tulare Hospital District announces recruitment of ONE new board member to join five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development
North Kern South Tulare Hospital District is announcing the recruitment of ONE new board member to join our five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development. NKSTHD operates under the rules and regulations of Health and Safety Code, Sections §32000-§32492 as a government non-profit, public entity, formed to...
First phase of Bakersfield's block-to-block project shows improvements downtown
With ongoing concerns over crime and homelessness in the community, some local organizations have partnered to help keep the streets of Bakersfield safe.
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Delano City Council approves funding several community projects
DELANO — The City Council at a recent meeting approved a contract for the 2022 Albany-Stradley sump improvement project to Westberry Construction Inc., in the amount of $485 million. A $168,805 project is the 2022 Lexington-Madison 11th to 12th avenues improvement project awarded to Burtch Construction. The council also...
Bakersfield Now
The Block to Block Program is helping Downtown businesses systems feel safer
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The first phase of The Downtown Business Association and the Downtown Bakersfield development corporations, Block to Block Program, began about 5 months ago. The Block to Block Program's first phase provided a walking patrol from Wall Street to 20th and Chester to H Street as...
news-ridgecrest.com
Mojave Inland Port to break ground in 2022 – Mojave to be site of California’s first inland dry port
At Tuesday’s Kern County Board of Supervisors regular board meeting, the board took decisive action of issuing a proclamation to support the approved site plans for the Mojave Inland Port. The votes were by Supervisors Zack Scrivner, David Couch and Phillip Peters. Supervisors Michael Maggard and Leticia Perez were...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Mountain Festival coming to Tehachapi
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its 59th Mountain Festival on Aug. 19, 20 and 21. There is something for everyone at this fantastic event. Listen to talented local musicians while enjoying a delicious snack from a wide variety of food vendors . Shop the arts...
Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors
The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Police Department to hold DUI check point tonight
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint tonight in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield. It will be starting at 6:30 p.m. and lasting until 2:00 a.m. Police will be looking for signs of alcohol, or drug impairment, and officers will be asking for...
Bakersfield Channel
Triple digits forecasted along with monsoonal moisture chances
Our double digits didn't last long. Triple digits are back in the forecast and it looks like Heatwave #3 is coming our way. Saturday and Sunday have highs of 99° and 100° degrees for Bakersfield. High temperatures will stay in the triple digits and peak at 105° degrees...
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield National Cemetery to hold event to memorialize veterans
The Bakersfield National Cemetery announced an event at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 24 to honor service men and women who served and were interred over the last year. This is the first event being held at BNC since 2019 without any sort of restrictions on attendance, according to the organization.
Megaflood coming to CA, may cause massive devastation and cost $1 trillion in damage, experts warn
Many Californians fear the "Big One," but it might not be what you think. It's not an earthquake. And it isn't the mega drought. It's actually the exact opposite -- a megaflood.
KMPH.com
Man arrested once again on repeated ag thefts in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A man has been arrested after deputies say he is responsible for repeated ag thefts in Tulare County. 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay was taken into custody on Monday, just a few weeks after a prior arrest on the same charges. Back in March, deputies...
