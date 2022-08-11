Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals
Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
With DC Fans Fretting Over Green Lantern's Streaming TV Show, HBO Max Has Addressed The Issue
In the aftermath of Batgirl being cancelled, there’s been concern about if Green Lantern could be next, and HBO Max has now addressed the issue.
'Batgirl' Movie Will Not Be Released, Despite Already Being Filmed
Warner Bros. Discovery has reportedly decided not to release Batgirl, a DC Comics film intended for release directly to HBO Max. The move is unprecedented since the studio reportedly spent at least $70 million to make it and it's already been filmed. There were even test screenings for the movie, which was directed by Bad Boys For Life team Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. In The Heights star Leslie Grace played the title character.
DC fans say Black Adam not meeting Shazam is proof of Warner Bros.’ incompetence
In October, Warner Bros will release Black Adam into theaters, the long-awaited big screen debut of Dwayne Johnson’s incredibly powerful antihero/villain. In December, they’ll follow that up with Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the fun-looking sequel to 2019’s well-received Shazam!. In DC Comics, these characters are inextricably...
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
'She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law' posters feature Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing its new series She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law. The streaming service shared character posters for the series Thursday featuring Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil and Ginger Gonzaga. She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law is based on the Marvel Comics character She-Hulk. The series follows Jennifer Walters, a lawyer in her 30s...
Idris Elba Wants to Battle Superman as ‘Suicide Squad’ Anti-Hero Bloodsport: ‘It Needs to Happen’
Click here to read the full article. Idris Elba is teasing his potential return as the DC Comics assassin Bloodshot. “I would definitely like to tell the Superman story. There’s no doubt,” Elba tells Variety. “Bloodsport versus Superman. It needs to happen.” The actor was referencing how Bloodsport was sent to prison for putting Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet, a key element of his character’s backstory that’s alluded to in “The Suicide Squad.” Bloodsport was one of the few remaining members of Task Force X that survived the battle against Starro in “The Suicide Squad.” While the film ended with...
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
Kevin Smith reveals his reaction to Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’
The Sandman finally dropped on Netflix last weekend, and it’s gone down like a dream. On top of premiering at number one in 89 countries, the adaptation of the seminal Vertigo comic book series is also being embraced by both critics and audiences alike. It’s also got a bunch...
Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker
A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
Anticipation for ‘The Flash’ hits zero after news of Ezra Miller reshoots
What a year it’s been for Ezra Miller, who is set to play the titular hero in The Flash. What a month it’s already been for studio Warner Bros. as they canned Batgirl, and now the forces are aligning again as reshoots begin. Somehow, in spite of the...
Quentin Tarantino Likes ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ Better than ‘The Last Crusade’
In a recent appearance on the ReelBlend podcast, Quentin Tarantino offered no shortage of film opinions, discussing everything from his love for “Top Gun: Maverick” to a plethora of obscure 20th-century films. And while the “Pulp Fiction” director has never been known to shy away from offering a hot take, his opinion on the “Indiana Jones” franchise raised a few eyebrows. When the subject turned to the world’s greatest archeologist, Tarantino made it clear that he has no affection for “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” The 1989 threequel saw Sean Connery join the franchise as Indiana Jones’ father, Henry Jones...
Will Ezra Miller kill off DC’s superhero universe?
So, Warner Bros wants to “reset” the DC superhero universe … again. According to the Hollywood Reporter, chief executive David Zaslav recently told investors that the studio (now Warner Bros Discovery after mergers) has a new 10-year plan for the comic book mega-saga that it hoped would ape the success of Marvel. All of which, the recent cancellation of Batgirl aside, sounds more fantabulous than Harley Quinn executing a backflip – until we recall how many times we’ve been here before.
Will The Batman 2 Feature Paul Dano’s Riddler? Here’s The Latest
Paul Dano comments on the potential of a Riddler return in the sequel to The Batman.
DC Films “Reset” Adds More Confusion for Warner Bros.’ Slate
“We’ve done a reset.” That’s how Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav described DC on Aug. 4, days after he made the call to shelve the $90 million HBO Max film Batgirl. The mogul said there’d now be a team that would create a “10-year” plan for DC, although who’s on that team is unclear. And Zaslav took digs at former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar’s strategy of developing straight-to-streaming films. “We are going to focus on quality. We are not going to release any film before it’s ready,” said the executive. “DC is something we can make better.”More from The Hollywood...
