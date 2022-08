Jeff Driskel may have blown the game with his third interception with 4:10 to go, but the Houston Texans defense got the ball back. With 2:15 left in the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints Aug. 13 at NRG Stadium, the Texans had a shot to give new coach Lovie Smith his first win ever, even if it was in an exhibition contest.

