79-year-old hospitalized after hitting car parked in bike lane
A 79-year-old man was badly hurt when he crashed his electronic bicycle into a car that was illegally parked in a bike lane near Torrey Preserve, authorities said.
Man Falls Asleep at Wheel of Truck That Crashes Through Fenced Yard at MCAS Miramar
A man who fell sleep at the wheel of his truck on Interstate 15 Saturday walked away unhurt despite slamming through fencing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. The motorist was driving southbound near Miramar Way at about 7:30 a.m. when his truck left the roadway and struck a light post on the right shoulder, according to OnScene.TV.
Driver killed when car crashes into signal pole
A 29-year-old driver was killed Friday when his vehicle crashed into a signal pole in the Mountain View neighborhood, authorities said.
Two Injured in San Diego Crash in Sunset Cliffs Area
A 41-year-old woman and her passenger were injured during a high-speed crash in the Sunset Cliffs neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 11: 21 p.m. Friday to Point Loma Avenue and Santa Barbara Street where they learned the woman was driving a Subaru sedan southbound on Point Loma Avenue where she attempted to make a turn westbound on Santa Barbara Street and crashed into a tree, said Officer Robert Heims.
onscene.tv
Two Vehicle Crash Turns Into Driver Going Berserk, Attacking Paramedics & CHP Officers | San Diego
08.11.2022 | 1:06 PM | SAN DIEGO – Witnesses told us that the male driver and his female passenger in the Cadillac were eastbound on Hwy 94, and the female driver of the GMC was on his right side going towards the southbound I-805 as she was heading towards the transition ramp to the southbound I-805.
21-Year-Old Woman Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
California Highway Patrol reports state that a driver suspected to have been driving under the influence caused a motor vehicle accident on SR 94 on Thursday. The authorities received a call around 1 PM of a motor vehicle that was travelling eastbound on SR 94. The driver of the Cadillac [..]
onscene.tv
Hit & Run Pursuit Ends With Several Vehicles And House Hit | San Diego
08.11.2022 | 4:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The owner of a Tesla in Pt. Loma started to pursue 4 males in a truck after they hit his parked vehicle and then took off. The pursuit went into Birdland, where the male driver in the truck lost control as he was turning from Meadowlark Ridge onto Blue Jay Dr.
Four arrested after truck crashes into house, multiple vehicles
Four men were taken into custody while trying to flee from police after the driver of a truck crashed into multiple vehicles and a house early Thursday morning, according to San Diego Police Department.
NBC San Diego
WATCH: San Diego Police Pursuit Ends in Crash in El Cajon
A vehicle crashed into a pole following a police pursuit in El Cajon Friday. SkyRanger 7 showed the dark grey sedan crashed into a wooden telephone pole and facing the wrong way on a busy roadway in El Cajon at around 1:45 p.m. Several patrol vehicles were surrounding the smashed sedan.
L.A. Weekly
Christine Hawk Embree Killed in E-Bicycle Accident on Basswood Avenue [Carlsbad, CA]
CARLSBAD, CA (August 11, 2022) – Sunday evening, 35-year-old Christine Hawk Embree sustained fatal injuries in an e-bicycle accident on Basswood Avenue. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m., near Valley Street on August 7th. According to the reports, a woman was riding an e-bike with her 1-year-old child when they were struck by a Toyota SUV.
Driver arrested in suspected DUI crash on SR-94
First responders were forced to physically restrain a driver, who is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs, following a crash on state Route 94 Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Man Dies After Being Pulled from Burning Bedroom of Del Mar Home
A man died Friday in a hospital after being pulled from a Del Mar house fire. A passer-by reported the blaze after hearing a smoke detector ringing and seeing smoke pouring from the house in the 1500 block of Luneta Drive shortly before 2 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Chase on I-8 ends in crash in El Cajon
On Friday, officers with the San Diego Police Department were involved in a pursuit on Interstate 8 that ended in a crash in El Cajon, authorities said.
Woman injured by stray gunfire in Gaslamp Quarter
A 32-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday after being struck by gunfire in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego.
SDPD: Man, 27, killed in Lincoln Park shooting
A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, San Diego police said Saturday.
Boat captain sentenced to 18 years for deadly Point Loma boat crash
A man who piloted a boat that crashed near Point Loma during a human-smuggling operation, leading to the deaths of three people and injuries to more than two dozen others, has been sentenced.
WATCH: Video shows moments after downtown shooting near nightclub
New cell phone and surveillance video shows the moments after a shooting near a nightclub in downtown.
NBC San Diego
Surveillance Video Shows Brazen Smash-and-Grab Burglary in East County San Diego
Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying three thieves who are suspected of breaking into an eastern San Diego County home during broad daylight last month and stealing nearly $10,000 in cash and property. The daring smash-and-grab played out in a span of six minutes. The...
Suspect arrested in theft of Utah family's dog at Campland on the Bay
After driving all night, a Utah family Friday will be reunited with its beloved mini-goldendoodle, Chancho, who was stolen from a recreational vehicle campground near Mission Bay.
Man shot, killed outside La Mesa gas station
A La Mesa resident is dead after an altercation turned into gunshots at a Speedway gas station. Police are still trying to understand the motive.
