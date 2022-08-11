ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Two Injured in San Diego Crash in Sunset Cliffs Area

A 41-year-old woman and her passenger were injured during a high-speed crash in the Sunset Cliffs neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 11: 21 p.m. Friday to Point Loma Avenue and Santa Barbara Street where they learned the woman was driving a Subaru sedan southbound on Point Loma Avenue where she attempted to make a turn westbound on Santa Barbara Street and crashed into a tree, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Ysidro, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsp#Tow Truck#Truck Drivers#Traffic Accident
NBC San Diego

WATCH: San Diego Police Pursuit Ends in Crash in El Cajon

A vehicle crashed into a pole following a police pursuit in El Cajon Friday. SkyRanger 7 showed the dark grey sedan crashed into a wooden telephone pole and facing the wrong way on a busy roadway in El Cajon at around 1:45 p.m. Several patrol vehicles were surrounding the smashed sedan.
EL CAJON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy