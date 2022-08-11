Man Wounded in Early Morning Shooting in South Seattle

Police are investigating after a man was shot during a dispute early Thursday in South Seattle.

Around 3:30 AM police responded to reports of gunfire at 42nd Avenue South and South Holly Street.

Witnesses reported seeing three men arguing, and then hearing gunfire.

While officers were investigating at the scene, they saw a moving truck driving erratically nearby.

Police stopped the truck and contacted the driver, a 37-year-old man who had gunshot injuries to his legs and groin. Investigators believe the man was involved in the altercation reported by witnesses.

Medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.