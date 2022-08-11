When it comes to wild and wacky supercar manufacturers, few are as aptly described by the word "extreme" as Danish company Zenvo. This is the company that unveiled the TSR-S hypercar, a monster with a truly unusual rear wing that swings and pivots as the car turns. First revealed in 2018, the oddball supercar has been a little slow to find a successor, but with over 1,100 horsepower on tap in the existing car, it's hard to make a sequel. Nevertheless, the company promised last year that something new would be forthcoming.

