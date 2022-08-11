Read full article on original website
Related
Buy A Cosworth F1 Engine And Make A 20,000 RPM Coffee Table
Gearheads get all hot around the color when you mention Cosworth. This plucky British engineering firm has built enormously successful F1 powertrains and engines for road cars. Its customers include Lotus, Jaguar, McLaren, Williams, and Gordon Murray Automotive. The Cosworth V12 in the rear of the T.50 sounds glorious, revving...
Toyota Crown Coming In Sexy Coupe And Convertible Flavors
Toyota clearly realizes how lucrative a legendary nameplate can be. We're referring to the Toyota Crown, recently unveiled as a quirky high-riding sedan bound for the United States. The Crown is not only Toyota's longest-running passenger-car nameplate but was the first Toyota to be exported to the USA. Last month,...
Mercedes-AMG One Production Finally Begins!
After countless delays and tantalizing teasers, Mercedes-Benz finally lifted the lid on its One hypercar in June 2022. With a combined output of 1,049 horsepower, you can imagine eager customers can't wait to get behind the wheel of their F1-inspired hypercars. Well, it shouldn't be long now, as production of the Mercedes-AMG One has finally kicked off in Coventry, UK.
New Zealand Builds Track Toy With 1,159-HP Bespoke V10
Rodin Cars may not have the brand appeal of Porsche or the heritage of Ferrari, but the New Zealand-based boutique automaker knows a thing or two about building focused track toys. We've already reported on the awe-inspiring FZED, a $500,000 hommage to F1 cars but now the company has announced its latest project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Land Rover Discovery Cost?
Regarding luxury SUVs, Land Rover is one of the most popular car brands around, and the British automaker has made many high-quality cars. One of the best cars in Land Rover’s lineup is the 2023 Land Rover Discovery, and while it’s an expensive mid-size SUV, Land Rover has plenty of trims and options. Here’s a look at how much a fully loaded 2023 Land Rover Discovery will cost.
Waste Hours Building The Nissan Z Of Your Dreams
The Australian online configurator for the all-new Nissan Z went live in May, and we had some great fun playing around with the various colors and options available for the non-Proto Spec cars. The US configurator was not live yet, but it is now. So prepare to take a few...
Daytona-Winning BMW M8 Race Car Sale Is A Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity
As part of the M division's 50th anniversary, BMW will do something extremely rare in conjunction with BMW of North America. It will put the 2020 Rolex 24 At Daytona GTLM class-winning No. 24 BMW M8 GTE up for sale. The BMW M8 GTE Chassis Number 1809 will be displayed at the Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion next week before it goes to a new home with a private buyer.
Zenvo Will Show Off Something New At Monterey Car Week
When it comes to wild and wacky supercar manufacturers, few are as aptly described by the word "extreme" as Danish company Zenvo. This is the company that unveiled the TSR-S hypercar, a monster with a truly unusual rear wing that swings and pivots as the car turns. First revealed in 2018, the oddball supercar has been a little slow to find a successor, but with over 1,100 horsepower on tap in the existing car, it's hard to make a sequel. Nevertheless, the company promised last year that something new would be forthcoming.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jeep Gladiator Now Available In Brightest Exterior Color Yet
Despite a slow start in 2020, which could easily be blamed on the pandemic, the Jeep Gladiator has been a success story for the American brand. Last year, Jeep sold 89,712 Gladiators in the USA. Over the same period, Toyota sold 252,490 Tacomas, though we have to admit that it's...
BMW M3 GHR By Manhart Is 641 HP Of German Muscle
Comes standard with a stainless steel exhaust and Michelin Cup 2 tires. The BMW M3 Competition is one of the most riveting sports sedans in recent memory. Controversial grille aside, we like the latest generation of the M3 and found it incisive compared to its rivals from Audi and Mercedes-Benz. But to ask the question of German tuning houses, how do you improve it?
Audi Bringing Future And Past Icons To Monterey Car Week
Audi fans have plenty to look forward at this year's Monterey Car Week. The German automaker announced it will be bringing some special motorsport heroes to display alongside its electric concept cars. Friday, August 19, will be dedicated to the "sphere" vehicles, which will be on display at The Quail.
Mercedes-Benz Killing Metris In America And Dealers Are Thrilled
With a new business strategy in play, Mercedes-Benz is looking to make big changes to its lineup. But it seems the killing spree isn't over yet, with the Metris van being the latest victim of the company's culling. This is according to Automotive News, which uncovered the information through a...
This Could Be The Honda Civic Type R's Perfect Spec
The hot hatchback king is back in the form of the 2023 Honda Civic Type R. A recently leaked brochure showed us that the new Type R would make 326 horsepower from its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, making it slightly more powerful than before. What has changed more than the outputs is the design. Whereas the outgoing Type R was as brash as it gets, the new one is a touch more sophisticated and restrained.
Porsche 911 Answers The Question Of Whether Bigger (Tires) Is Better
How much difference does an inch make? If we're talking about the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S NAO tires that come on the Porsche 911, then there's a big distinction between them. In this video, Tyre Reviews tests both sizes and digs into their characteristics. Michelin makes the Pilot Sport 4S...
Acura NSX Vs. BMW M4: The 700-HP Drag Race Battle
You may recognize the name Hoonigan thanks to the epic gymkhana stunts performed by Ken Block and Travis Pastrana. But Hoonigan does so much more than videos of cars sliding all over the place. It took a mostly forgotten Scooby mommy wagon and turned it into the kind of car that will leave the uninitiated calling out for their mommies. And let's not forget about the infamous Hoonipigasus, which didn't quite work out, but we'll gloss over that.
Ford's South American Plant Gears Up For New Ranger Production
As Ford prepares to put the current Ranger out to pasture, the Blue Oval is revamping several factories across the globe in preparation for the all-new model. The latest to receive a makeover is the Pacheco plant in Argentina, with Ford investing millions of dollars into the facility. Now nearing...
Americans Are Finally Getting To See The BMW M4 CSL
BMW is milking its celebration of 50 years of M cars for all it's worth, and we don't mind one bit. The latest announcement in the year-long celebration of all that is the M division is the debut of the outstanding M4 CSL. CSL stands for "Competition, Sport, Lightweight" and is the pinnacle of the chassis regarding road-going M car badges.
Jay Leno Drives Cadillac's V16-Powered Bugatti Chiron
Once a top-end luxury marque, Cadillac's fall from grace has seen it slip into the premium category in the last few decades. That's all set to change with the introduction of the Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan that will take the fight to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Many are doubtful as to whether Cadillac can pull it off but, remember, this is a brand that was once referred to as "the standard of the world."
Brabus Kit For Mercedes EQS Gives It More Style And Performance
Brabus has always been the authority on Mercedes-Benz tuning. For years, the company has specialized in transforming sober-suited sedans into road-going rockets with a generous helping of luxury. The latest Benz to receive the treatment is the EQS Sedan. As an all-electric sedan, Brabus couldn't just throw a couple of turbochargers into the mix and call it a day.
This Is The E39 BMW M6 Coupe That Never Was
Remember the E39 BMW M5? Of course you do. It's widely regarded as the pinnacle of BMW's sedan lineage. In this M5, the brand's design language, chassis tuning, and engine technology all seemed to peak at the same time. Today, it remains a car that is almost worshipped by the BMW faithful, and for good reason. But what if BMW still made the M6 at the time that the E39 M5 was around? We all know about the M6's extended hiatus, but an artist on Instagram has retrospectively envisioned an M6 based on the enduring E39 M5. After all, the original M6/M635 CSi is also considered one of BMW's most beautiful coupes.
CarBuzz.com
54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0