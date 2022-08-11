With the fall sports season around the corner, I’ll touch on that more shortly, that also means the Cody Bronc Band is back in action. The CHS Bronc Band is one of the best bands across the state, if not the best. Wade French is at the helm of the Bronc Band and all week they’ve been putting in the work for their fall marching season. Their show for 2022 is Star Wars.

