real deal13
5d ago
Racist extremists have taken over these symbols that have a different meaning for our older veterans and it’s sad!!
9
Oklahoma officials react to growing threats aimed at FBI
There have been no threats reported at the FBI's Oklahoma City field office in the last week, but they are still paying attention to the increased hate aimed at the agency.
‘Blatantly untrue’ texts target Nethercott ahead of primary
Unsolicited text messages containing falsehoods about Wyoming secretary of state candidate Tara Nethercott landed in the inboxes of an untold number of Wyoming voters in recent days. The messages, sent just days before the Aug. 16 primary election, came from phone numbers that included Wyoming’s 307 area code and included...
Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden
Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
The Wyoming Republican Primary Election Will Be Interesting
Liz Cheney is hoping to retain her seat in Congress. Wyoming Mountain Scene(Image is author's) Wyoming is one of several states which only has one member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Although every state has two Senators, the number of House members is determined by the population of the state. Because of their lower population, Wyoming has Liz Cheney as its lone House member.
Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped
The Bull Mountains just north of Billings are home to Montana’s only underground coal mine, owned by Signal Peak Energy. I have ranched in these hills my entire life, just like my parents before me. We have ranched alongside coal production for generations. It’s always been a challenge because coal mining inherently causes damage to […] The post Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Moose killed in Colorado as CPW searches for person of interest
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for help with identifying a person of interest tied to a poaching case. If you recognize the person pictured at the top of this article you are asked to call 719-227-5200. The wildlife agency released the photo on Monday....
FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider
U.S. prosecutors seized $700,000 from bank accounts of an IT executive who allegedly defrauded a Kansas foster care provider of more than $10 million. The post FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Former County Sheriff Publicly Denounces “No one is above the law”
Governor Parson is a veteran who served six years in the United States Army. He served more than 22 years in law enforcement, including 12 years as the sheriff of Polk County. [….]. Rule 41. Search and Seizure. [….]. f) Executing and Returning the Warrant. (1) Warrant to...
Wyoming Governor Election Notice on Aug 16
Wyoming is holding an election for governor on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 16, 2022. The filing deadline was May 27, 2022. On Aug 16, there will be 2 primary elections.
Letter To The Editor: Legislators Criticizing Gray Have Too Much Experience
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As a Wyoming native and lifelong conservative Republican I would like to take this opportunity to voice my support for Representative Chuck Gray for Wyoming’s next Secretary of State. Representative Gray believes he works for the citizens rather than the insiders.
Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution inmate dies on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — An inmate at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution died on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections. Harry Ballard was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and sentenced to 15 years on Nov. 12, 2020, by Judge Perry in the Sixth Judicial District in Crook County, Wyoming.
Fast bikes, fresh air, and freedom – Governor Kristi Noem
For more than 80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.
Noem Away Again, Hanging out with Trumpist Liars in Alabama
Governor Kristi Noem is away from the office again, this time spending her Friday promoting kakistocracy with her pal Herschel Walker in Alabama:. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey welcomed South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to the state this afternoon at the Montgomery Regional Airport. Noem is one of the keynote speakers...
$750,000 in Education Grants Offered for Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah
Recently, the VELA Education Fund announced a $750,000 fund in partnership with the Daniels Fund to provide support for education entrepreneurs in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. Up to $10,000 are provided in microgrants, and in Wyoming, VELA has provided around $160,000 to three organizations, including the Teton Science...
New Mexico State Police: 1 dead in Ute Lake Drowning
LOGAN, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police released information on an Aug. 6 incident in which a father drowned while trying to save his 11-year-old child who flipped over on their innertube. New Mexico State Police reported that officers were called to the Cottonwood Grove Campground of the Ute Lake State Park in Logan […]
Cowboy State Daily’s Election Coverage Begins At 7PM
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today is the day. After what has seemed to be a never-ending primary season, Wyoming voters go to the polls on Tuesday. Even on Tuesday morning, mobile phones were getting messages from candidates and PACs urging citizens to vote one way...
Botched poaching attempt in Tennessee leaves crossbow bolt in buck's face
An attempt to illegally poach a buck is being investigated by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
As If We’re Surprised! Wyoming Ranks As A Top State To Live
Wyoming is an awesome to state to live in across the board. It's not overly populated, crime is pretty low and if you work here, we don't have a state income tax, which is really nice, like thousands of dollars staying in your paycheck nice. Now the word is out...
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14,...
Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case
Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
