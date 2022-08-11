The Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department has initiated a smoke alarm program as a community outreach initiative to improve fire safety. To receive a smoke alarm at no cost, while supplies last, there are a few requirements. Recipients must live within the city limits of Winter Garden, be with a working smoking alarm, agree to let fire personnel install the smoke alarm, agree to test and maintain the equipment once it’s installed, and agree to follow the instructions in the owner’s manual at all times.

WINTER GARDEN, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO