orangeobserver.com
Pickleball, tennis courts to close for resurfacing
The good news for Winter Garden residents is more courts are being added for pickleball. A popular sports court in Winter Garden is being closed temporarily for renovations. The city of Winter Garden’s public pickleball and tennis courts at Veterans Memorial Park will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, Aug. 22. The closure is due to resurfacing and court layout conversion to add more pickleball courts.
orangeobserver.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Josh Bell
West Orange High School junior Josh Bell participated in the 2022 Hank Aaron Invitational, held July 25 to 30 in Atlanta. Bell was selected as one of the top 44 high school black baseball players from across the country. Tell us about competing at the Hank Aaron Invitational in Atlanta.
orangeobserver.com
PIGSKIN PREVIEW 2022: Central Florida Christian Academy
The Central Florida Christian Academy Eagles are ready to step onto the field come Aug. 19 to battle against Northside Christian. “(That’s) our biggest game,” head football coach Jeremy Campbell said. “We are excited; the energy has been very good at practice these first couple of days of the fall season.”
orangeobserver.com
Central Florida Christian Academy's family remembers Alain Noel
The Central Florida Christian Academy football community is coping with losing one of its own. Assistant football coach Alain Noel died suddenly Wednesday, July 20. He was only 48 years old. “It’s true what they say,” head football coach Jeremy Campbell said. “You are here one day and gone the...
orangeobserver.com
Healthy West Orange launches new program
Healthy West Orange is continuing its mission to inspire West Orange County to become the healthiest community in the nation with the launch of its new program — Community Connections. Community Connections will provide an opportunity to educate and connect residents to organizations and resources that can help them...
Lynx CEO Jim Harrison dies at 63
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority CEO Jim Harrison died unexpectedly Friday morning, the company said. Harrison, 63, has been with Lynx for 30 years. He was promoted to CEO in 2019. Harrison was a Melbourne native and a licensed professional engineer in Florida. He navigated the...
orlandoweekly.com
Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house
Orlando Meats has closed permanently. The Winter Park outpost was sweating out the possibility of recognition from some of the most prestigious food authorities in the world just a few short weeks ago. But after culinary director Eliot Hillis and chef de cuisine Seth Parker left to start their own Red Panda Noodle, the restaurant quickly shuttered.
orangeobserver.com
#CityHallSelfie Day is Monday
Join the worldwide celebration of local government service by participating in #CityHallSelfie Day Monday, Aug. 15. Participation is easy. Take a photo of yourself with a group in front of Winter Garden City Hall or any local government building. Post the photo on social media with the hashtag #CityHallSelfie. Tag @ELGL Network on Facebook or @ELGL50 on Instagram and Twitter.
orangeobserver.com
Free smoke alarms available through fire department
The Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department has initiated a smoke alarm program as a community outreach initiative to improve fire safety. To receive a smoke alarm at no cost, while supplies last, there are a few requirements. Recipients must live within the city limits of Winter Garden, be with a working smoking alarm, agree to let fire personnel install the smoke alarm, agree to test and maintain the equipment once it’s installed, and agree to follow the instructions in the owner’s manual at all times.
