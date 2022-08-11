104-year-old gets birthday surprise from airline workers

Jane Smith, 104, got Southwest Airlines swag for her birthday. (Photo courtesy of Southwest Airlines)

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – When a 104-year-old woman couldn’t fly to Las Vegas to celebrate her birthday, Southwest Airlines employees at San Francisco International Airport went over to party at her place.

Jane Smith flew from SFO to Las Vegas to celebrate her hundredth birthday in 2018, and Southwest employees Bryan Dal Porto and Nisha Chinn made friends with her.

On that occasion, Southwest played “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder and had the passengers on the plane sing “Happy Birthday.” They also worked with the staff at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas to ensure an arrival that would “welcome this special lady when she arrived at her destination,” according to a press release from the airline.

The pandemic prohibited Smith from making the Vegas trip in 2020 and 2021, and the woman was ready to take the trip this year but unfortunately became sick two days prior and had to cancel, according to the press release.

“Well, Bryan and Nisha decided to take the party to her,” the press release continued. “They took her a cake, orchid, and, of course, some SWA [Southwest Airlines] swag. Bryan and Nisha are two shining examples of the LUV Southwest has for our Customers and how ‘the little’ matters so much.”

