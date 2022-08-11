ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

klif.com

Suspect Still At-large in Shooting Death Former UNT Standout Mike Hickmon After Youth Football Game

Lancaster, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – The brother of former NFL defensive back Aqib Talib is wanted for the murder of a youth football coach in Lancaster. 39- year old Yaqub Talib is the suspect of a shooting that took place after a fight at a game Saturday at Lancaster Community Park; 43-year-old former UNT standout Michael Hickmon was killed. The chaos went viral.
LANCASTER, TX
klif.com

Suspect in Killing of Youth Football Coach Turns himself in

LANCASTER (WBAP/KLIF) – The man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting after a youth football game in Lancaster turned himself in to Police on Monday. According to the Lancaster Police Department, on August 13 at 8:50 p.m. Lancaster Police Officers responded to a shooting in progress at the Community Park located on Jefferson Street. Lancaster Officers found a single gunshot victim identified as 43-year-old Lancaster resident Michael Hickmon.
LANCASTER, TX
klif.com

Heat Exposure Increases Among Teens and Kids

Fort Worth, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – First responders are seeing heat exposure cases increase among young people. As temperatures remain hot, Matt Zavadsky with MedStar says more kids are getting treated for this illness. “We know that this is an issue and kids are going to be out doing things...
FORT WORTH, TX
klif.com

Chuck Norris Helps Promote iWATCH Reporting System

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety launched a public service announcement on Tuesday to promote awareness of the iWatchTexas Community reporting system as teachers, students, and school faculty across the state return to school for the new school year. Featuring “Walker,...
TEXAS STATE
klif.com

ERCOT Hires Permanent CEO

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas Board of Directors, on Tuesday, announced the selection of Pablo Vegas to serve as the President and CEO for the Texas grid operator. Vegas will join ERCOT on October 1. He currently serves as Executive Vice President of NiSource and Group President, NiSource Utilities. His selection follows an exhaustive nationwide search by the Board’s selection committee.
TEXAS STATE

