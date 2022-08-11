Read full article on original website
Suspect Still At-large in Shooting Death Former UNT Standout Mike Hickmon After Youth Football Game
Lancaster, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – The brother of former NFL defensive back Aqib Talib is wanted for the murder of a youth football coach in Lancaster. 39- year old Yaqub Talib is the suspect of a shooting that took place after a fight at a game Saturday at Lancaster Community Park; 43-year-old former UNT standout Michael Hickmon was killed. The chaos went viral.
Suspect in Killing of Youth Football Coach Turns himself in
LANCASTER (WBAP/KLIF) – The man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting after a youth football game in Lancaster turned himself in to Police on Monday. According to the Lancaster Police Department, on August 13 at 8:50 p.m. Lancaster Police Officers responded to a shooting in progress at the Community Park located on Jefferson Street. Lancaster Officers found a single gunshot victim identified as 43-year-old Lancaster resident Michael Hickmon.
Heat Exposure Increases Among Teens and Kids
Fort Worth, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – First responders are seeing heat exposure cases increase among young people. As temperatures remain hot, Matt Zavadsky with MedStar says more kids are getting treated for this illness. “We know that this is an issue and kids are going to be out doing things...
North Richland Hills Police Credit Observant Mother for Thwarting Attempted Kidnapping
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – North Richland Hills police are crediting the quick actions of a parent who thwarted a kidnapping during “Meet The Teacher” night at the International Leadership of Texas school last week. On Tuesday, August 9th, investigators said a parent noticed 31-year-old...
Chuck Norris Helps Promote iWATCH Reporting System
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety launched a public service announcement on Tuesday to promote awareness of the iWatchTexas Community reporting system as teachers, students, and school faculty across the state return to school for the new school year. Featuring “Walker,...
League of Women Voters Texas, Disability Rights Texas Hosting Webinar Educating Election Workers on Accommodating Disabled Community
NORTH TEXAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The League of Women Voters Texas and Disability Rights Texas are hosting a webinar to train election workers on how to accommodate the disabled community as the election season ramps up. League President Joyce LeBombard said the focus will be on three key...
ERCOT Hires Permanent CEO
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas Board of Directors, on Tuesday, announced the selection of Pablo Vegas to serve as the President and CEO for the Texas grid operator. Vegas will join ERCOT on October 1. He currently serves as Executive Vice President of NiSource and Group President, NiSource Utilities. His selection follows an exhaustive nationwide search by the Board’s selection committee.
